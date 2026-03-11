When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s, my family almost always had a cat. One family favorite was Paws. She slept in the garage at night, but spent most of her days outside in the yard where she protected my dad’s vegetable garden from gophers, moles, and the like. She enjoyed a long life chasing rodents and hanging out with three brothers and our friends.

Decades later, my brothers and I had grown up and moved out. My parents now lived in a different house, but they still enjoyed spending time in the dirt — my mom with her flowers and succulents and my dad with his fruit trees and vegetables. A few years ago, my dad headed to the pound to adopt another mouser. He eventually made his choice, but then an employee mentioned a condition my dad had never heard of before. The employee informed my dad that he could adopt a cat only if he signed a form swearing the cat would never be allowed outside.

My dad values honesty more than a rodent-free garden, so he told the truth and left without a new mouser. That also meant the would-be mouser would remain an inside cat, that is, an inside-the-pound cat.

It seems The Coddling of the American Mind story has unfolded alongside the coddling of the American cat. Today “pounds” are called “animal shelters,” pet owners are now “guardians” or “parents,” and many people think cats belong indoors, right alongside all the play-deprived kids.

But is that the life cats would choose for themselves? Is that the life that’s best for them?

Let’s take a look at some pros and cons of being an inside cat.

Would You Want to be an Inside Cat?

Recently, a team of Brazilian academics conducted a literature review that examined the inside-vs-outside debate. Again, the story between cats and kids sounds quite similar. Consider the tradeoffs.

Nobody needed an academic study to understand that car accidents pose a much bigger threat to outside cats than inside cats. But the review did include some findings that were more interesting. Turns out that inside cats are more common in the US, and you’re more likely to find free rangers in places such as the UK and Denmark. Unneutered cats roam farther than neutered cats and male cats roam farther than female cats. Free range cats also face greater threats from viral, fungal, and bacterial diseases.

And what about the upside of spending time outdoors?

Cat owners (or “guardians” or “parents”!) will appreciate that cats that are allowed outside experience fewer behavioral problems and are less likely to mark the house with urine. Such felines are also less likely to experience urinary problems, obesity, boredom, or frustration.

Thanks for reading The Coddling of the American Mind Movie! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Weighing the Tradeoffs

Whether you’re raising a cat or a kid, the coddling approach delivers short-term comfort and long-term risks. There’s also a tradeoff between the seen and the unseen. We pay attention to dramatic events, such as a cat getting hit by a car or a kid falling out of a tree. So it can seem like the responsible decision to do whatever it takes to avoid such accidents. But each act of protection, even if well-intentioned, comes with the chance of a tiny increase in fragility. On their own, they might not be much, but the cumulative effect might lead to anxiety and other problems.

I’m sold on free ranging as it relates to humans, and I feel myself wanting to support the independent approach for cats. But maybe I’m too reflexively pro-independence. Maybe I’m overlooking some important differences between humans and felines. And maybe I’m letting my anecdotal experience cloud my judgement.

After spending most of my adult life in big cities, my family and I now live in something of a country town (we refer to the lifestyle as “country lite”). Plenty of our friends have “barn cats,” which was a new term for this city slicker. These barn cats live lives very similar to the life Paws enjoyed — they’re outside much or most of the day, but then head to a safe and comfortable home at night.

Yes, these barn cats face dangers, including coyotes, that Paws didn’t have to face. But after speaking with our friends about their experiences, we don’t hear lots of horror stories. Yes, there’s some of that. A couple of friends reported fatal coyote encounters, and others said cats would simply disappear on occasion (in such cases there was no way to know if the cats suffered some tragedy or simply moved on to a different house.)

But our friends speak mostly about happy kids and happy cats as well as the satisfaction of saving their properties from rodent invasions. My son attends a farm “school” where barn cats have been patrolling the area for years, mostly without incident.

In The Coddling Movie, Jonathan Haidt reports that parents overestimate the threat of child abduction to an absurd degree. Here’s how he put it:

If you were to put your kid in a car and leave the car windows down and leave the car unattended, how long would you have to leave it there before your kid would be abducted? And the answer is something like 50,000 years!

I’d be curious about the perception-vs-reality gap as it relates to cat-tastrophies (c’mon you’ve gotta allow me one pun!).

And if we could call upon Dr. Doolittle, I’d like to find out if that cat my dad would have adopted preferred pound life to the life of a mouser.

Give a gift subscription