Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Since this substack launched in late February, I’ve really enjoyed connecting with so many of you from our intellectually diverse community. Some from this community have contributed essays, and some have even become frequent contributors.

Our frequent contributors tackle the cluster of “coddling” issues from a mix of perspectives. They’re different people in so many ways, yet they share some common traits including courage, good cheer, and a passion for independent thought.

Today I want to thank our frequent contributors:

LB — a fiction author, homeschool mom, and cultural renegade who isn’t afraid to challenge the Asian Tiger Mom expectations she’s dealt with throughout her life

Margo Margan — a Gen Zer who has resisted indoctrination from teachers, therapists, and classmates. She's not afraid to think for herself, even when it'd be so much easier to go with the herd.

Lenore Skenazy — president of LetGrow, and the leader of the Free Range Parent movement. She reminds us that so much of our present madness doesn't just stem from what kids are doing (e.g. social media), but what they're not doing (playing the way you probably used to play!).

Dr. Randy Wayne — the merry warrior for free speech and open inquiry at Cornell who reminds us that the Ivy League might not be completely doomed.

Please enjoy a sample of some of the most popular essays from our frequent contributors.

All the best,

Ted

