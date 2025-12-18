Our 60% off Holiday sale ends tomorrow at midnight!

Selective outrage — the term describes so much about modern groupthink.

Campus protestors overlook oppression in North Korea, Nigeria, Venezuela, and elsewhere, but then erupt in outrage over Gaza. Professors yawn at certain kinds of colonialism, but fume over others. Journalists largely overlook certain kinds of killings, but obsess about others. Hollywood howls about censorship, but only when the victims and oppressors align with their preconceived view of who should play which role.

Selective outrage describes it all.

It also seems to describe the Jeffrey Epstein fallout.