As an indie filmmaker, I’m supposed to root for the rebirth of the big screen. Even so, I’m rarely eager to head to the theater for a particular film. Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day was an exception. It seemed to be the rare big-budget film that offers audiences something new and compelling. But then I heard what it was about, and it all felt rather stale.

Consider the premise: whistleblowers discover a government cover-up of classified information that proves aliens exist and walk among us. That sounds about as novel as the last episode of House Hunters. Hollywood has explored some version of that plot countless times including in The X-Files, the long-running series as well as the feature film Fight of the Future, Independence Day, Transformers, Captive State, and, of course, Spielberg’s own Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Then again, if you take all the movies ever made and strip away all the aliens, car chases, misunderstandings, score settling, and budding romances, you’re bound to find plenty of sameness. Turns out storytellers just don’t have access to very many plot lines. After decades of research, Christopher Booker boiled storytelling down to only seven basic archetypal structures.

But that’s not so bad. Artists often reveal new insights even as they take viewers along a familiar storyline. How wonderful it would be if that’s what Spielberg offered with Disclosure Day. Unfortunately, when it comes to issues such as the cosmos and Christianity, it seems the legendary director has set his bubble to “extra thick.”