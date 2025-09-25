On September 15 of 2025 Jimmy Kimmell made some cruel remarks about the death of Charlie Kirk on his late-night “comedy” show Jimmy Kimmell Live! He claimed that the man who murdered Kirk, Tyler Robinson, was a MAGA operative. As a result of investigative work that rivaled the best of a drug-addled Sherlock Holmes sitting in an opium den playing violin, oblivious to his surroundings, he was terminated two days later. After twenty-two years on the national stage. Oh the humanity.

Was this cancel culture? Those on the woke left said, “yes”.

On September 22, a man named Anibal Hernandez Santana shot up the Sacramento affiliate of ABC, KXTV, thankfully killing no one. One guesses that Jimmy’s comedy was so important to him that he was willing to sacrifice his personal freedom for 5-10 years in a California prison to protest parent company Disney’s decision to cut the show.

The banshees at The New York Times shrieked “Trump Administration Wields Its Full Toolbox to Bring Media to Heel”, blaming Kimmell’s demise largely on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s remarks about the need to remind broadcasters about the public interest obligations of the major networks set by US federal statute. The article came complete with a dramatic photo of Kimmell in a tuxedo, brandishing a microphone like a real journalist in front of a crowd of wealthy admirers.

Author Jim Rutenberg even quoted a media professor named Victor Pickard whose historical knowledge goes all the way back to early January 2025 to the effect that these attacks “on all our media institutions is certainly unprecedented in modern American history,” going on to opine “I can’t think of any parallel.” Perhaps Professor Pickard should get a subscription to Racket News and read about the Biden-era Twitter Files.

Hollywood did what it does best, cry and moralize to a camera about their supposed right to tell the rest of the country what to think.

Four hundred apparently liberty-loving performers signed a letter penned by the ACLU declaring the firing to be a violation of America’s most cherished values, leading to some choice expletives from Matt Taibbi on America This Week. Local protesters helped to redefine the concept of hypocrisy for the woke left, seeing Jimmy’s demise as a blow against freedom of speech. This was particularly rich after living through Biden’s media authoritarianism.

At first, I was genuinely confused about this story, thinking: “Wait, average people actually watch Jimmy Kimmell? Doesn’t he just do PSAs for the Democratic Party?”

I must confess, I don’t think I’ve watched a single full episode of an American late night talk show since the unfortunate departure of the witty Scottish deconstructionist Craig Ferguson, though I think an episode of Seth Myers may have slipped by my mental goalie one night when I was particularly bored or high on entirely legal cannabis.

I find them all to be a mixture of celebrity sycophants, big pharma shills, and woke witchfinders general, with Corden, Colbert and Kimmell being the most atrocious. Politics aside, I found their comedy repetitive and unfunny, their guests mostly unrepentant narcissists.

This negative assessment can also be made about recent sitcoms and sketch comedy. Saturday Night Live hasn’t been funny since the days of Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. Looking at Ranker’s list of the top sitcoms of 2025 makes me want to reach for a 1995 issue of TV Guide and a time machine. After a pretty good run of clever comedies in the nineties and two-thousands - Seinfeld, The Kids in the Hall, The Mighty Boosh, The IT Crowd, The Office, even The Ben Stiller Show - the genre was clearly dying.

The more interesting aspect of this story was the moral question of whether this was actually an example of conservative cancel culture. Were the stormtroopers of MAGA about to march into the offices of ABC, NBC and CBS, demanding 24-hour reruns of Trump’s best speeches and weekly Sixty Minutes interviews with Elon? Maybe a Stephen Miller sitcom named Everyone Loves Steve replete with wacky Republican guest stars like Lindsay Graham and Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kramer and Elaine for a new age? AOC could co-star as the angry next-door neighbour who constantly phones the police about excessive party noise.

More seriously, was the largely mythological fascist “far right” in America getting revenge for a decade of having their own speech and words policed by Hollywood, media corporations and the state, for getting fired from their jobs in the thousands and in some cases driven to suicide or murdered?

Well, maybe a little. We all have a bit of Klingon within. But a sober analysis of the facts suggests a different conclusion.

Late night talk shows are a dying breed, their viewership numbers cratering, with only Greg Gutfeld’s cable show on Fox bucking the trend in part. In the second quarter of this year, Gutfeld got on average around 3.3 million viewers, while Nielsen gave Colbert 2.4 million views, and Kimmell 1.8 million. In August Kimmell dropped to 1.1 million viewers, with only 129,000 in the advertiser-cherished key demo of 18-49 year olds.

To compare, in the summer of 2005 Jay Leno and David Letterman were getting 5.8 and 4.4 million viewers respectively. Even Ferguson, whose 12:30 show was too late for anyone who had to get up the next day to go to a job, tied Kimmell’s recent numbers.

Fewer and fewer were watching the late night shows. In contrast, things were humming on YouTube. Tim Pool’s Timcast episode on the murder of Kirk has 577,000 views so far, most in the key demo. One-man bands like Jeremy Hambly’s The Quartering can hit over two million views, depending on the topic.

Media conglomerates Nexstar and Sinclair, who own seventy ABC affiliates between them, threatened to pull Jimmy’s next episode after his attack on Charlie Kirk for what seemed to be offenses to their audience’s moral and political sensibilities. Sinclair even asked for a “meaningful personal donation” to Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization, which was as likely to happen as Godzilla offering to help rebuild Tokyo after one of his rampages through the city.

Further, there’s a big difference between a wealthy Hollywood icon losing his platform temporarily and a dollar-store clerk being fired for a tweet about bad Covid policy, much less a man being shot in the neck in front of his loving family for asking college students questions. These events are not in the same moral solar system.

ABC’s corporate masters Disney, after a series of box-office bombs of bunker-buster dimensions, were no doubt looking for a way to deep-six Kimmell in a way that preserved their progressive credentials while simultaneously slowing down their plummeting stock prices and declining profit margins. In stepped Brendan Carr with some casual remarks on cable TV, who provided a convenient excuse to axe Kimmell. Was the universe setting itself right?

But this just in... Kimmell is back! Like a woke kaiju reinvigorated by a fresh dose of radiation, you just can’t keep him down. Disney announced his return on September 22. I didn’t see that coming. M. Night Shyamalan must be fuming that they stole his trademark twist ending. Tokyo beware!

Nexstar and Sinclair stuck to their guns, pre-empting Kimmell’s show on their affiliates. The next day he shambled out of the Pacific to his Hollywood stage, with teary eyes, seemingly contrite. He thanked talk-show hosts past and present for their support — Johnny Carson was neutral on the issue — and gave a nod to a few right wingers like Ben Shapiro and Ted Cruz for defending his right to speak. He even shed a tear for Charlie.

But soon the old beast was back, his eyes glowing red. Kirk’s killer was now just a “sick person who believed violence was a solution,” with no clues as to his political affiliation. Brendan Carr was a mob boss who called for a hit on his show. Trump himself was a hypocrite on freedom of speech who wanted everyone on his show fired and late night purged of his enemies in a sort of MAGA red wedding. As for Jimmy himself, he was an American hero, not an ideologue with failing ratings. So eight minutes of humanity and a couple of honesty while the fire in his belly replenished. As Stu says in Scream, “Everybody dies but us… Cause, let’s face it, baby, these days, you gotta have a sequel!”

I, for one, shall continue not to watch. I just can’t take his toxic atomic breath. Bad for the synapses. Hopefully, Americans will don their radiation suits and watch funnier shows.

Welcome back, Jimmy-san. Toho might even have an idea for a starring role that suits you to a tee. Call them.