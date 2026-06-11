Dear Coddling Movie Community,

During The Coddling Movie’s tour, Courtney and I had the pleasure of meeting (and befriending) Cornell University biologist Randy Wayne. He is a scholar who takes scholarship and all it entails (free expression, open inquiry, constructive disagreement) very seriously (although he never takes himself seriously).

The Cornell community should celebrate him often, but since we live in cowardly and conformist times, Randy’s ongoing battle to foment a free speech culture in Ithaca is often just that — a battle. Courtney and I got a small taste of that when he hosted a Cornell screening our film. We were treated to intolerance from administrators and from whoever tore down our promotional posters.

More recently Randy wrote about a confrontation between student protesters and Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff, whom Randy regards as one of the few Ivy League leaders who stands up for free speech and the pursuit of truth (You might be interested in some recent reflections by Kotlikoff.)

We here at TCM are grateful for Randy’s contributions to truth and sanity on campus and at this Substack. I know you’ll enjoy these remarks he recently presented at the Cornell University Alumni Reunion for a discussion on the campus climate.

All the best,

Ted

We are facing a profound crisis on our campuses and in our culture. At its root is postmodernism — the idea that there is no objective truth, only knowledge socially constructed to serve the oppressors over the oppressed.

This false dichotomy has poisoned discourse. Words have lost their meaning. To question prevailing ideas is to risk being labeled a racist, transphobe, Islamophobe, or fascist. I have been called them all. As Herbert Marcuse warned in his influential 1965 essay “Repressive Tolerance,” the very concept of tolerance has been inverted. In the name of tolerance, “certain ideas simply cannot be said, certain policies cannot be proposed, and certain behaviors cannot be permitted.”

What presents itself as liberation and openness is, in reality, a new and more sophisticated form of intolerance — a “repressive tolerance” that silences dissent while claiming moral superiority.

Repressive tolerance, which started in the humanities and social sciences, has become a central part of universities following Executive Order 13985 (signed by President Biden on January 20, 2021) and Executive Order 14091 (signed by President Biden on February 16, 2023) by requiring Equity Action Plans in grant applications. University administrators voluntarily created Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion bureaucracies in every nook and cranny to ensure the federal funds would continue to roll down like waters in an ever-flowing stream.

What was meant to liberate has instead become a tool of intellectual slavery. The federal money flowed but ideas stagnated.

Postmodernism’s oppressor-oppressed ideology has caused and/or exacerbated three deepening crises.

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First, a Crisis of Meaning

Postmodernism asserts that words have no essential meanings and that deconstruction reveals that the meanings of words depend on power dynamics. Misuse of meaningless words inhibits if not prevents communication in a censorious cancel culture. In academia today, postmodernism combined with the materialist assumption of scientism, which insists that only material explanations are valid and that human beings possess no special dignity or transcendent purpose (contrary to the self-evident truths stated in the Declaration of Independence), support Stephen Hawking’s bleak outlook that the human race is “just a chemical scum” on a mediocre planet.

When paired with smartphones, the detrimental effects of postmodernism and scientism in denying meaning to words and life, encourages one to pass time doomscrolling in a purposeless and meaningless world. I believe that this combination of primary and proximal causes has produced an epidemic of anxiety, depression, and self-harm.

Second, a Crisis of Faith

This is not only religious faith, but faith in our constitutional system. Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen (Hebrews 11:1)—that is immaterial things. Jonathan Turley argues that America faces not a constitutional crisis, but a crisis of faith in the Constitution itself. The lack of civic knowledge has resulted in an age of rage, where anger resulting from the oppressor-oppressed narrative has replaced enlightenment reason.

Third, a Crisis of Knowledge

Jonathan Rauch warns that liberal democracy rests on unwritten republican virtues — truthfulness, civility, and epistemic humility. When they erode, institutions fail.

The way forward is clear: we must reclaim the twin foundations of Western civilization — the Judeo-Christian tradition and the Enlightenment — which affirm human dignity, the power of reason, and civic virtue.

At Cornell University, where Andrew Dickson White, the founding president, proclaimed the importance of seeking “truth for truth’s sake,” we must reclaim the search for truth as our telos and model liberal rights and civic virtue in the pursuit of truth. Liberal rights protect what one can do. Civic virtue guides what one ought to do as a citizen. Rights without virtue lead to atomization. Virtue without rights leads to coercion and conformity. Liberal rights and civic virtue must be balanced. Together, liberal rights and civic virtue make ordered liberty and indeed higher education possible.

Our campuses do not need new orthodoxies — they need the moral and intellectual foundations that built the West.

Let us reject the repressive tolerance of the oppressor-oppressed postmodernist worldview, and recommit to truth, reason, and civil discourse. The future of the American university depends on teaching students to believe in truth and truth seeking, and to understand the rights and responsibilities necessary to make truth seeking the mission of the university.

At Cornell, over the past three years, the Heterodox Academy/Civic Renaissance Campus Community is doing exactly that. We have brought in courageous voices including John Ondrasik, Matt Taibbi, Greg Lukianoff, Rikki Schlott, Barry Strauss, Ted and Courtney Balaker, Gad Saad, John Tomasi, Katheleen Stock, Rebecca Tuvel, John Sabey, Sarah Parker, Ilya Shapiro, Mary Anne Franks, Steve Koonin, Robert Socolow, Daryl Davis, Todd Zywicki, Mark Bauerlein, James Tour, Spencer and Andrew Klavan, Scott Turner, Justin Logan, Mary Kissel, Chloe Barnes, Gord Magill, Michael Behe, Michael Egnor, Brian Miller, Natalya Murakhver, Eli Steel, Jodi Shaw, Paul Rossi, Bill Jacobson, Jonathan Rauch, Jonathan Turley, Bob Platt, Ross Marchand, Wendy Ractliffe, and Peter Breggin to speak boldly and debate robustly about truth-seeking on a campus that too often denies objective truth.