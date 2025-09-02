Nothing is more dishonest than someone who insists they have no bias.

This fantasy of neutrality is not just a quirk of intellectuals; it is a social performance. At dinner parties, it is the conversational trump card: “I heard it on All Things Considered…” or “I was just reading in the Times…” The sentence doesn’t merely introduce a fact, it announces a posture—I belong to the class of the informed, the reasonable, the enlightened. To challenge it is to risk derision, as though you had just quoted horoscopes or daytime talk TV.

It functions as a shield. When people repeat, almost word for word, the same headlines, the same framing, the same “takeaways” from the week’s news, they imagine themselves as merely reflecting the consensus of rational people. In truth, they are parroting the house style of their preferred bubble. They call it “neutral” because everyone around them is saying it, and the sameness is mistaken for truth.

And in private life, it has become a marker of virtue. People preface opinions with, “I don’t watch Fox,” the way Victorians once assured you they didn’t frequent brothels. The denial is part of the performance.

Of course, conservatives have their own versions of this game. Right-leaning outlets can dismiss scandals on their side just as selectively, and some Fox viewers assure themselves they’re just getting a “fair and balanced” story. No one is immune to bias. But at present, the progressive Eight Percent suffers it most acutely—because it controls the commanding heights of legacy media, academia, and corporate culture.

Bias is always the sin of others, never your own.

The neutralist insists he’s the referee, calmly enforcing the rules. But more often than not, he’s a boxer in disguise—gloves on, throwing punches, while swearing he’s above the fight.