Recap: Special Event with Jonathan Haidt What happened when “The Coddling” movie went to New York CityTed BalakerApr 22, 2024∙ Paid2332ShareAt the special screening of “The Coddling of the American Mind” movie at the Angelika Film Center in NYC. The post-screening panelists were (L to R) producer Courtney Moorehead Balaker, director Ted Balaker, and on-screen subjects Jonathan Haidt, Anthony Rodriguez, and Saeed Malami. This post is for paid subscribersWatch the filmAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in