“Well, I’m Catholic. Catholics don’t exactly shack up.”

With one statement, a young woman reframes the relationship with her boyfriend. Ariana makes that statement even though she and Cooper have been shacking up. But she delivers the not-so-veiled ultimatum with pointed seriousness.

If the relationship is to continue, it must change. She’s challenging Cooper, and he rises to the occasion. He says he wants to marry her, but that’s not the end of it. Ariana issues another challenge.

“I don’t believe in divorce,” she says. “I believe in forever.”

She utters the words with a kind of gravity that might be unexpected coming from a 20-something woman. But, despite her age, there’s good reason for Ariana to insist on a serious commitment. She’s already a mother — and a widow. She can’t afford to be with a boy. She needs a man. Will Cooper be her man?

The exchange between Ariana Medina and Cooper Norris plays out on screen. Was it brought to viewers by Pure Flix, The Daily Wire+, or one of the other conservative streaming services that has emerged to offer an alternative to monoculture morality? If that were the case, I wouldn’t consider the scene particularly noteworthy. But the scene wasn’t performed for an audience of conservatives or Catholics.

It was performed for a politically diverse mainstream audience on the hit Paramount+ show Landman.