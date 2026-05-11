On April 30, after an Israel-Palestine debate hosted on campus, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff was followed to his car and harassed by a group including students from Students for a Democratic Cornell. The protestors blocked his car and later posted clips of the incident online, alleging that he had injured one of them. On May 2 and 3, Cornell released parking lot surveillance footage and a statement by Kotlikoff that he moved only when the way appeared clear.

Cornell’s Board of Trustees has since announced an investigation into the April 30 incident, describing it as a “fact-based review” conducted according to existing university procedures. President Kotlikoff has recused himself from the process, but issued a statement about the incident:

The behavior I experienced [the night of the debate] is not protest. It is harassment and intimidation, with the direct motive of silencing speech. It has no place in an academic community, no place in a democracy, and can have no place at Cornell.

Kotlikoff is being targeted for having a single standard in the way he maximizes free protected speech and punishes illegal behavior. I applaud him for maintaining a single standard at an Ivy League University where a single standard is unacceptable to the pro-Palestinian groups on campus according to Cornell Law Professor William Jacobson, who also publishes Legal Insurrection.

Jacobson referred to the encounter as a “deliberate provocation” on the part of the protesters:

This was the sort of thing I’ve seen at Cornell for almost 15 years. I’ve been there more than 15 years, but it’s gotten particularly bad. The subtext here is that these are anti-Israel protestors. They’re upset with this president because he finally started to enforce the rules that everybody else has to live by against the anti-Israel protestors, against the students who disrupted the library, who disrupted a career fair and tried to shut it down. Who set up the encampment. That’s really what’s going on here. He’s being targeted because he enforced the rules. And these are students, these are groups who are targeting him for that reason.

Statement from Ad Hoc Special Committee of the Board of Trustees on Investigation

I completely agree with Professor Jacobson.

Since 2020, Cornell has been subject to a double standard that is illustrated by this bronze plaque placed on the wall of Willard Straight Hall commemorating the “peaceful” ending to a building occupation, which is nothing more than a white (guilt) wash of the truth and facts illustrated in the photograph below.

Steve Starr / Public Domain

Related

The definitive account of the takeover of Willard Straight Hall is presented in Cornell ’69. Written by free speech advocate Donald Downs. Here is a blurb from the publisher:

In April 1969, one of America’s premier universities was celebrating parents’ weekend—and the student union was an armed camp, occupied by over eighty defiant members of the campus’s Afro-American Society. Marching out Sunday night, the protesters brandished rifles, their maxim: “If we die, you are going to die.” Cornell ‘69 is an electrifying account of that weekend which probes the origins of the drama and describes how it was played out not only at Cornell but on campuses across the nation during the heyday of American liberalism. Donald Alexander Downs tells the story of how Cornell University became the battleground for the clashing forces of racial justice, intellectual freedom, and the rule of law. Eyewitness accounts and retrospective interviews depict the explosive events of the day and bring the key participants into sharp focus: the Afro-American Society, outraged at a cross-burning incident on campus and demanding amnesty for its members implicated in other protests; University President James A. Perkins, long committed to addressing the legacies of racism, seeing his policies backfire and his career collapse; the faculty, indignant at the university’s surrender, rejecting the administration’s concessions, then reversing itself as the crisis wore on. The weekend’s traumatic turn of events is shown by Downs to be a harbinger of the debates raging today over the meaning of the university in American society. He explores the fundamental questions it posed, questions Americans on and off campus are still struggling to answer: What is the relationship between racial justice and intellectual freedom? What are the limits in teaching identity politics? And what is the proper meaning of the university in a democratic polity?

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One thing that changed was a rejection of the “search for truth” as the telos of Cornell University. Past administrators at Cornell have shown that they are not afraid to dismiss truth and facts in order to promote equity and inclusion.

Consider an incident from 2022.

I sounded the alarm on a statement maintained by my department, the School of Integrative Plant Science, that Cornell was founded on and perpetuates “settler colonialism, indigenous dispossession, slavery, racism, classism, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, antisemitism, and ableism.”

“I do not believe that the sentences … are true,” I wrote in an email to Chelsea Specht, associate director of DEI for the School of Integrative Plant Science. “If you believe that these statements are fact and not fiction, true and not false, would you please provide me with your evidence so that I too will believe what is factual and truthful?”

Specht replied to my concerns that:

“We can talk about the role of mindset in building an inclusive culture, and perhaps find some shared values that are not about fact or fiction, true or false, but about recognizing the role we can each play in ensuring an equitable future — for ourselves, our colleagues, and our students.”

In these days when elite universities have lost the trust of the American people, we must ask if this is because university administrators have scoffed at truth and ridiculed facts.

Mike Kotlikoff is not afraid of the truth. Mike is the real deal. He is both a standup guy and the man for the hour as president of Cornell University.

We got your back Mike.