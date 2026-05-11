The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Julie W.'s avatar
Julie W.
2h

Glad to see Cornell finally has a president with integrity who stands firm on the standards an Ivy League SHOULD expect from its students. I just hope the Board of Trustees doesn't undermine the good progress Mike is making.

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NV's avatar
NV
1h

Universal rights based on our shared humanity are under massive attack. The document reveals how much Western governments and institutions have declined. Michael Kotlikoff is the right person for this moment. The UDHR is the only document that stops the rise of totalitarianism, whether from Nazis, Communists, theocracies, or technocratic states.

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