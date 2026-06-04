The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
4h

I would like to think that this is all so obvious that it needs no explanation. Sadly, it's not.

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sister eel's avatar
sister eel
8h

I think another piece of this is the need to find or create more spaces for interaction that are social but nonpolitical. I worked for years as a server and bartender and one of the great things about that is experiencing how every kind of person loves good food and a good drink. You see people who might be at each others throats online in the abstract enjoying each others company in that context. But it takes intentionality to cultivate an environment that will feel welcoming to a wide variety of people, whether you are a business or some other kind of organization. People need more opportunities to interact with each other outside the space of politics entirely, to be reminded of larger shared human things. I think those who are involved in creating and maintaining social environments can be part of the solution here.

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