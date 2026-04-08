We’ve taken our—well-deserved—shots at Jimmy Kimmel before, and no doubt will again (we’ve also criticized the Trump administration when it crossed the line). But every so often, he says something that goes beyond cheap late-night filler and reveals something more telling. Not just about him, but about the cultural class he represents—the comfortable, insulated “eight percent” for whom the working world is something to be observed, joked about, and, occasionally, condescended to.

About two weeks ago, Kimmel took a shot at Markwayne Mullin—recently confirmed Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security—by snarking, “We have a plumber now protecting us from terrorism.”

It was meant as a joke. It always is.

But jokes have premises. And this one rested on a familiar one: that there is something faintly ridiculous about a man who once ran a plumbing business holding serious responsibility in government. That working with pipes somehow disqualifies you from thinking about policy. That competence in the physical world does not translate to competence anywhere else.

The audience understood the premise immediately. That’s why it passed without a second thought.

That’s also what makes it revealing.

If there’s anything funny about it, it’s not where the joke thinks it is.

Anyone who has dealt with a burst pipe, a hidden leak, or a system failure knows what it means to wait for a plumber. Not as a punchline, but as a solution. What arrives is not a caricature, but a professional who must assess incomplete information, form a working hypothesis, test it, and execute under constraints that leave little room for error.

It is not mindless labor. It is applied intelligence.

No one laughs at a plumber when they need one.

The laughter comes later, from those far enough removed not to need one.