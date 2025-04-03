Open Thread: What’s On Your Mind? Columbia Chaos, Phone Bans, Cops Policing Play, and More
Emote. Explain. Complain. Predict.
From the free play beat to cell phone bans to higher ed, there’s a lot going on.
Cops are hassling a dad for playing catch with his 14-year-old son in a park (Lenore’s a busy woman!), more schools are banning cell phones (it seems to be an area of bipartisan agreement), and Columbia University continues to be mired in chaos: Another president quit, and it’s not just Trump vs the University, it’s Prof vs. Prof:
Columbia University is fighting two wars at once. One rages publicly against President Trump, whose administration in recent days ordered the arrest of a student protester and canceled federal funds to the Ivy League school over allegations of antisemitism.
The second conflict simmers behind the scenes: a faculty civil war that pits medical doctors and engineers against political scientists and humanities scholars over how to handle pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have disrupted campus life.
Feel free to weigh in on any of that or completely ignore it.
And here’s a development worth cheering:just launched the first Coddling Movie Conversation Club with an interesting group of subscribers. Thanks and good luck to Margo and the other free thinkers!
Whatever is on your mind, as long as it would be of interest to the Coddling movie community, is fair game!
Fed up with victimhood culture? Maybe it’s time to subscribe to ‘The Coddling’ Movie substack. Paid subscribers enjoy bonus content and other perks.
“Excellent” … “Terrific” … “Great. Important. Eye-opening”
(Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist … Michael Smerconish, CNN … Chris Gore, Film Threat)
If you’d like to help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:
Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack.
Rate and review it on those platforms.
Ask your friends to do the same.
Thanks for the shout-out, Ted!
I didn't realize how much I needed one of these... In general it's been hard on me lately and I'm trying to turn off the noise, but it feels impossible.
I've rewritten this message several times before realizing I can't say anything cohesive and concise. It's really rough over here, even some the not-radical folks in my life are convinced Trump is the next Hitler.
I don't know how I'll trudge through four years of this when I'm already caving in now. Please don't ever shut this project down. I have to believe I'm not the only one. There has to be someone else out there who's going through this. I know they're out there, and I have to find them, because I really can't keep walking this road alone.