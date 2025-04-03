From the free play beat to cell phone bans to higher ed, there’s a lot going on.

Cops are hassling a dad for playing catch with his 14-year-old son in a park (Lenore’s a busy woman!), more schools are banning cell phones (it seems to be an area of bipartisan agreement), and Columbia University continues to be mired in chaos: Another president quit, and it’s not just Trump vs the University, it’s Prof vs. Prof:

Columbia University is fighting two wars at once. One rages publicly against President Trump, whose administration in recent days ordered the arrest of a student protester and canceled federal funds to the Ivy League school over allegations of antisemitism. The second conflict simmers behind the scenes: a faculty civil war that pits medical doctors and engineers against political scientists and humanities scholars over how to handle pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have disrupted campus life.

Feel free to weigh in on any of that or completely ignore it.

And here’s a development worth cheering:

just launched the first

Movie Conversation Club with an interesting group of subscribers.

Whatever is on your mind, as long as it would be of interest to the Coddling movie community, is fair game!

