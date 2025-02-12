Alright, let’s hear it!
Bring us your hopes, fears, complaints, predictions, keen insights, half-baked ideas—whatever.
Anything on your mind is fair game as long as it would be of interest to our community.
Anti-fragility, anti-victimhood culture, pro-speech, pro-play. Maybe it’s time to consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to ‘The Coddling’ Movie substack.
“Excellent” … “Terrific” … “Great. Important. Eye-opening”
(Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist … Michael Smerconish, CNN … Chris Gore, Film Threat)
Help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:
Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack.
Rate and review it on those platforms and at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB.
Ask your friends to do the same.
I was really hoping we’d get one of these!
I’m going to speak honestly and hope this community doesn’t think I’m evil;
We’re about to enter what I call “bunker season” (or, “Months Hell.”) I’ve said this initially about April, Autism Awareness Month, which gets to me a lot thanks to my misdiagnosis. Right after that is May (Mental Health Month) and right before that is March (as a woman, am I allowed to call it Women’s Babying Month?)
Strangely, I’ve never noticed February (Black History) as much as I do June (Pride Month). But it still feels like five months in a row of those that get the most attention.
I don’t feel I need to campaign against these months and if others celebrate, cool. There’s a good cause behind it. It’s just not my thing.
Personally, I find them reductive and humiliating, and at worst reinforcing doomsday talk or making me feel alone as the only person who isn’t really into this whole saving the world business. I think Women’s History illustrates why the best. You get all these ads about “Wow, I’m helping women make small businesses succeed! Look, I’m a female role model!” when I as someone trying to build a creative brand am 1. Not a “FEMALE” entrepreneur, I’m an entrepreneur period. And 2. This is HARD not because I have lady biology but because it is hard period, and I’d like some advice other than, “Just FYI, being a girl won’t stop you.” No, but my myriad of copyright questions and ineptitudes with social media marketing will.
I have a Redbubble store and they sometimes send search trends. This time around there’s a lot of things like, “radical self expression,” “anti-facist themes,” “women’s rights,” “LGBT+ themes.”
It’s also effectively telling me, “Hey, you who isn’t a protest sign liberal, you have zero market value!”
I used to avoid using those tags even if it applies to my work. It felt cheap. Seeing this email made me realize I’m not that high-and-mighty. I’m not as afraid of advertising and business as most. So, I’ve been experimenting with tags, if that even does anything.
In general, my views are often seen as especially taboo in artists spaces. Maybe I should avoid certain socials during that time, though writing that statement in a Substack comment is inherently hypocritical. Well, point is, you might see me around less.
In general, it’s just been a hard time. Little things I should be able to ignore, and I want to, but they tend to pile up and remind me how alone I feel. Luckily this year I gave you guys and Church and a few friends to get me by.
The Anti Woke revolution has begun. I’m sad that it took the election of a Donald Trump to begin it. Maybe someday soon we could focus on our actual issues instead of culture wars?