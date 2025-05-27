Five years ago the COVID pandemic and lockdowns were already in full swing. Then in late May came George Floyd’s death and all the fallout.

Those two massive developments would go on to reshape our society in ways that we’re still trying to understand.

What comes to mind as you reflect on that tumultuous time?

Compared to five years ago, are you more or less hopeful about the direction of our nation?

Share your thoughts, memories, and predictions.

