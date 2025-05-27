Open Thread: Five Years After George Floyd’s Murder
What are your thoughts, memories, and predictions?
Five years ago the COVID pandemic and lockdowns were already in full swing. Then in late May came George Floyd’s death and all the fallout.
Those two massive developments would go on to reshape our society in ways that we’re still trying to understand.
What comes to mind as you reflect on that tumultuous time?
Compared to five years ago, are you more or less hopeful about the direction of our nation?
Share your thoughts, memories, and predictions.
George Floyd wasn't murdered.
Neither was Trayvon Martin.
Neither was Michael (Hands up don't shoot!) Brown.
I think we still have so much to learn from that time period - spring five years ago - and how society responded to both events. What were the institutional mechanisms at play that played a significant role in public perception and communication? How did the political environment influence the decisions that were made at all levels of government? What role did our academic institutions of higher learning play in molding and shaping groupthink responses versus developing critical thinking skills in young adults? Regarding COVID, I do believe the emotional and psychological damage has yet to be fully defined, but it is IMMENSE. I look back and I think of that May being very, very dark. There was a collective anxiety and fear that was allowed to run rampant. Now is the time to begin to analyze the experience, learn from it, and hopefully not repeat the painful lesson over and over again.