In the wake of the shocking assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a spirited debate has arisen about the nature of political discourse in America. In particular, many have posed questions about how extreme language can make individuals prone to physical violence.

Reassuringly, most Americans agree that political disagreements should not be solved with violence, and that society should firmly condemn language that encourages violence.

In the context of this debate, a more controversial concept has been receiving closer scrutiny — the assertion that words themselves can be violence. To be clear, this does not refer to language that overtly urges people to physically attack their political opponents. Rather, this concept asserts that certain language can be so offensive — whether it be through the specific words used, or the broader ideas conveyed — that it should be considered as injurious as physical violence.

This is a concept that gained traction in recent years, usually promoted by left-of-center activists and thinkers. In particular, this idea has taken hold in universities and other academic settings.

Stories abound of students, sometimes professors, forcefully attempting to suppress political messages they personally find objectionable. (Quite often, they are successful.) These efforts to squelch unwanted speech have taken many forms — aggressive protest of controversial speakers, censorship of online and written media, and imposition of disciplinary sanctions on those expressing unpopular viewpoints.

These students and professors justify these actions with the assertion that they are protecting themselves (and others) from violence. Their explanations of precisely how words constitute violence are often convoluted and strain credulity.

Certain themes tend to emerge. These individuals may assert that certain minority groups have historically been so victimized that any exposure to ideas contradicting these groups’ political goals constitutes further victimization. Alternatively, they may argue that exposure to upsetting language can be deemed trauma, to be considered just as traumatic as physical or verbal abuse people might encounter in other contexts.

The Emotional Costs of Calling Speech “Violence”

Elsewhere, much has been written about the broad sociopolitical ramifications of adopting the idea that words can constitute violence. However, I would like to focus more on the deleterious emotional and psychological consequences of this mindset. Individuals who subscribe to the belief that words can equal violence experience many negative effects on their mental well-being.

The language we use to describe our experiences has a profound effect on how we process them emotionally. Imagine a scenario in which you have encountered political speech that evoked a strong negative reaction. Perhaps the speaker attacked a number of causes and values you hold dear. Maybe he mocked or belittled them.

It would be normal to react strongly to such a person. Even so, an emotionally healthy person would avoid overreacting and would find reasonable language to describe what he is experiencing. Perhaps he might say something like the following: “It felt somewhat disconcerting to hear this individual denigrate causes and values that I believe in. Still, he has the right to express himself, and I can move on from this.”

In this situation, the person processes the experience in a measured, judicious way. He acknowledges his feelings of discomfort and anger but does not exaggerate their impact. He finds a way to move on from his upset and accepts that in a free society the speaker has the right to express his views, however odious they might be. Such a response exemplifies resilience, tolerance, and emotional intelligence.

How the “Violence”Frame Creates a Victim Mindset

Now imagine the same situation, but instead the listener has chosen to label the speaker’s words as “violence.” By doing so the listener labels himself as a victim. Rather than seeing himself as a person who can withstand uncomfortable ideas, he now begins to identify as someone vulnerable and easily threatened.

The listener begins to believe that he has experienced legitimate trauma. This will magnify any feelings of anger, anxiety, or powerlessness he was already experiencing. What originally might have been just a mildly upsetting episode quickly metastasizes into something that feels emotionally devastating.

By describing yourself as a victim, you start to identify with feelings of powerlessness, and you relinquish a sense of agency.

Predictably, a vicious cycle emerges. When you start to identify yourself as a victim and label uncomfortable speech as violence, this shapes how you view any future experience in which you encounter words or ideas with which you disagree. You will be primed to see “violence” in everyday speech and develop intense negative emotions in response to this perceived violence.

There is another serious implication of labeling speech as violence. It inappropriately shifts the responsibility in terms of who you see as being accountable for managing your emotions.

Related

When Responsibility for Your Emotions Gets Outsourced

Although we all should make efforts to avoid hurting others’ feelings, ultimately your emotions are your own to manage. Others’ words and actions can affect you immensely, but in the end the onus is on you as to whether you respond to your emotions constructively or unhealthily. When you identify as a victim, this can be easy to forget.

People tend to believe that the degree to which someone has seriously wronged them influences who is more responsible for “fixing” the situation. If people have committed “violence” through their speech, the implication is that the burden falls on them to make you feel better. As the “victim” your role is to wait for the perpetrator to apologize and be held accountable. No action is expected on your part. Such a mindset is incredibly harmful.

In situations like this, the healthy response is to better understand your thoughts and feelings, and then develop skills in emotional regulation. The more you practice these skills, the better you get at them. Over time, you become more able to tolerate distress and to minimize extreme emotional responses to everyday experiences.

When you label words as violence (and, in turn, identify yourself as victim), none of this emotional growth happens. You find no need to work on emotional regulation skills, as you see the problem as being situated within someone else entirely. You regard your extreme feelings of anger or anxiety as justifiable, and not something you should to learn how to manage.

There are significant injurious consequences to labeling as violence speech that you disagree with. You are not merely voicing objections to ideas that you find repugnant. You end up magnifying the anger, anxiety, and distress that you were already feeling. By describing yourself as a victim, you start to identify with feelings of powerlessness, and you relinquish a sense of agency. You neglect opportunities to learn skills in emotional regulation, because you put the responsibility for your feelings in another person’s hands, rather than your own.

Thanks for reading The Coddling of the American Mind Movie! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Distinguishing Real Trauma From Mere Discomfort

None of this is to say that those engaged in political speech should feel entitled to be needlessly inflammatory or provocative. Even though listeners are primarily responsible for their emotional reactions to your words, it is optimal to express your ideas in a civil, respectful manner.

Also, it is important to emphasize that there are many situations in which verbal abuse can truly be mentally devastating and emotionally traumatic. Experiencing such abuse at the hands of parents, spouses, or others creates deep psychic wounds that can take years to treat.

None of what I have said above should be seen as minimizing the impact of real trauma. However, it is critical to distinguish legitimate verbal abuse from speech that simply happens to be distressing and uncomfortable. Labeling provocative political speech as violence insults those who have experienced genuine verbal and emotional abuse (even more so those who have been the victim of actual physical violence).

A Healthier Culture of Disagreement

Though our current times have become politically tumultuous, this turmoil has created an opportunity for our society to reassess how we engage in civil discourse. Many hope for the emergence of dialogues that are more restrained and respectful.

Until that happens, you have the ability to modulate your emotional response to speech you find noxious. Labeling words as violence isn’t just an inaccurate reflection of reality. It heightens your distress about the sociopolitical climate and deters you from building skills to better tolerate disagreement.

Ultimately, as our nation engages in serious sociopolitical debates, the language we choose matters immensely – both the words we use to share our ideas, and the words we use to describe our reactions to opposing views.

For more from Michael Ziffra, MD

,

where this essay first appeared.