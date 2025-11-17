The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Great piece. Referring to words as "violence" is in my opinion the same tendency to go straight to extreme hyperbole that we see in many other parts of our political discourse such as always leaping to comparisons to Nazi Germany.

Violence is violence. Speech is speech.

I'm very grateful for this article. We need to discuss it more so that this idea that speech is violence is made utterly contemptible. This meme was probably infused into society by the powers that shouldn't be, with their limitless influence over the media. It behooves only them. It is a highly dangerous idea that is meant to stop people from calling a spade a spade or a psychopath a psychopath. It is to suppress speech just like the masks tried to do. Though speech can get incendiary, it is something we must hold inviolable because no matter how bad the feelings are that may be raised by it, it would be magnitudes worse if speech were obstructed. Apart from outcomes that would keep us seriously out-of-the-know, it would make people fragile and we would spiral into regression from a hole that would be difficult to climb out of. Everyone wants the freedom to speak, right? By suppressing another's speech it means that you consent to censorship and so you too will be censored. It would make it the norm. Many "truthers" do this to other truthers and it really needs to be held in contempt. We need to make a fuss when it's done to others because that will "nip it in the bud". There can be no progress without the freedom to speak. We would have to walk around on eggshells to navigate the myriad of sensibilities that exist in people all around us. When speech is unwanted, or irrational, the solution is to use speech itself to respond. When speech is constrained, it means we all lose ultimately. Thanks for bringing up this immensely important issue.

