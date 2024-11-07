“Parents Are Highly Involved in Their Adult Children’s Lives and Fine With It,” declared a front page of The New York Times. Added the subhead: “New surveys show that today’s intensive parenting has benefits, not just risks, and most young adults seem happy with it, too.”

Is that true? “Intensive parenting” is best, and kids love it, even into adulthood?

Well, it depends on what you consider “intensive.”

The article discussed a recent Pew survey that targeted a rather giant swath of young adults—people between the ages of 18 and 34. That is, everyone from high school seniors to working stiffs Googling “gum pain.” Separately, it surveyed parents of people that age (who are no doubt Googling gum issues themselves. And “Can’t sleep.” And “What tastes like bread but isn’t?”).

Is Texting Evidence of “Intensive Parenting”?

One of Pew’s key findings was that, “Parents are very involved in their young adult children’s lives.” It judged this in part by the fact that 73% of parents say they text their kids “at least a few times a week.”

If that’s very involved, I’m super involved with my sister, my friends, and my political discussion WhatsApp group (even though it drives me nuts!). But I wouldn’t say I intensively parent any of them. Texting is so easy and fast that texting family members “at least a few times a week” seems far more “normal communication” than “intensive parenting.”

As for the fact that young adults “turn to their parents for advice on jobs, finances and physical health at least sometimes.” Wouldn’t it be weird if they didn’t? And a little sad?

And how are they supposed to find a good periodontist?

The Case for Stepping Back

I am on record as recommending that young kids do some exploring on their own without a communication device. That way if they get lost, or their bike chain falls off, they have to figure out what to do next. They can’t just call a parent. I dearly want them to develop some problem-solving skills and independence. Childhood is the time to do it.

Then, by the time they’re young adults, with any luck (truly a factor), they’re resourceful and capable. But that’s not the same thing as having a ton of resources, or being capable of everything. So they turn to us, not because we’re helicopters, but because we are happy to help.

Not every problem of young adulthood requires boot-strapping.

Is It “Intensive Parenting” to Help Out Financially?

Ah, but the survey also found that many parents help their adult children out financially! They do this more so when the kids are 18-24 and less so as the years go by. Is that intensive parenting? Excessive assistance? Crippling with kindness? Well, as the Pew folks also point out: young adults are going to college in record numbers, and racking up record college debt. I’m not actually sure that college is the best path for everyone, but at the moment it’s still popular. So helping young folks get their financial footing doesn’t strike me as being a destructive “enabler.” Maybe because I’ve done it myself!

I know there are some who think that any assistance after a certain age is coddling. But I actually think it’s time to flip that.

How?

“Intensive Parenting” vs “Helicoptering”

Give them independence as kids. (Get our tips!) Let them play, explore, and take some small risks without adults always supervising. They’ll see that you believe in them. That helps them believe in themselves. You’re there for them without overprotecting. I realize there are a lot of fuzzy lines, but basically I’m talking about trust:

You trust that your kids can handle some things.

They trust that you’re there for them when they can’t.

That’s the beginning of a nice relationship. Or, as my husband put it: “At some point it’s not the whole parent-child thing. It’s just family.”

That would make for a boring New York Times headline. But it’s true.

No Phones Allowed? Kids Were Practically In Tears

Ezra Alexander is a teacher and administrator at NJIS, a private school in Jakarta that caters to many ex-pat kids, including his own. This year it introduced a Let Grow Play Club: the school stays open for mixed-age, unstructured free play in a no-phone-zone.

It’s that “no phones allowed” part that proved a challenge to Ezra himself, who told The Indonesia Expat newspaper:

My children happen to be enrolled at NJIS. After their school activities, they would usually head towards my office and spend time with their mobile devices. When I asked my children to participate in Let Grow Play Club, they were almost in tears because they would not be allowed to bring their mobile devices.

So what happened when Ezra introduced Play Club?

During the first week, my son simply sat on a bench and read. Now, though, he enjoys participating in Let Grow Play Club by playing football and comes back drenched in sweat. The Club is also my daughter’s favourite after-school activity now. She made new friends from different grades, and the interactions between children of different ages got her really excited.

Why did Ezra start a Play Club? As he told the paper:

I am a parent as well as a teacher. Upon reflecting on my childhood and what my children are doing now, I could totally see how sheltered our children are becoming. Thus, what can we do to retrieve our children’s independence – something I would also like to call “student’ agency”? And that is how Let Grow Play Club at NJIS started.

Bringing Back a Bit of Childhood

Ezra grew up in Canada, and remembers how he’d play outside, unsupervised, till suppertime. Of course there were no phones — it was an earlier time.

He wanted to give that gift to his students and his own kids — the feeling of deciding what to do, and who to play with, and how to make things happen. The Play Club model was dramatically different from the usual adult-run after-school activities (and phones) because:

Whatever the activity might be – sports, dance class, Mandarin lessons, just to name a few – there is usually little input from the children. Even when they have free time, the children are often glued to the screen, be it either a television screen or a mobile device. I remember when I was my students’ age, I would be out of the door as soon as the sun was up and I would be back in at dinner time.

Free play = 21st Century Skills

Ezra notes that the Let Grow Play club teaches students to become independent thinkers:

We also want to model the 21st-century skills that we want them to develop. Yes, we could explicitly teach these skills and model the behaviours, but what is vital is for the students to learn by doing. Here at NJIS, we often emphasise mastery, autonomy and purpose. When children have that autonomy and purpose – or, the freedom to choose what they want to do – the resulting motivation and drive is so much greater.

Would you like to create a no phone zone where kids can party like it’s 1989? Ask your school to start a Play Club! Our implementation guide — here — is free!