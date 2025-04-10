Some say Hollywood is packed with mavericks. Others say it’s packed with lemmings. What if both sides are right?

Consider the new Netflix hit “Adolescence.”

It’s creative and uninspired. It pushes boundaries and avoids pushing boundaries. It’s almost a microcosm of an industry that praises and punishes risk takers. But without this paradox, the four-part British crime drama wouldn’t have become a massive hit.

The show is breaking viewership records, and it scored a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. No wonder Variety calls it “Emmy bait.”

The prime minister praised it and Netflix announced it will allow secondary schools to screen the show for free. The BBC notes that it sparked a national conversation about toxic masculinity.

A worthy topic no doubt, but the show has nothing to do with the grooming gangs that has had the UK’s elite tongue-tied for decades. The thousands of young girls who were raped by immigrant gangs are still waiting for a national conversation about what might be the biggest crime and cover up in British history.

Show creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham built the series around a 13-year-old schoolboy named Jamie Miller who’s accused of the murder of his classmate Katie Leonard. They explore toxic masculinity through a topic that’s safe to hate — incel culture.

“Adolescence” is controversial, but not problematic. It’s predictable, but innovative. That mix helps explain why the show has been embraced by all the right people.

It’s a Hit Because It’s Innovative

Each episode consists entirely of one shot from one camera. No cuts.

At first I worried that approach would come off as a bit of a gimmick. Give me one continuous take if it serves the project, but not if it’s a gratuitous wheelie that doesn’t help you win the race. Some of my concern was warranted — occasionally I caught myself wondering how the filmmakers would avoid a cut. That can break the spell, but overall the strategy works beautifully.

The movie magic sparked some “How’d they do that?” conversations between my wife (a film and stage play director) and me. In one sequence, three actors pile into a van and then go for a drive. As they enter the van, viewers see the van’s hood, but during the drive the camera transitions seamlessly to what must have been a mounted shot.

That one shot must have required a tremendous amount of planning and coordination, not to mention flawless execution. It’s the kind of high-degree-of-difficulty filmmaking that you’ll find throughout the show. It’s true that one-shot filming feels like it’s getting trendy. Ryan Murphy employed it for his Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” as did Seth Rogan and his team in their new Apple TV series “The Studio.” But I won’t ding “Adolescence” for that because the show nails the execution.

“Adolescence” creates an effect that’s kind of a cross between a stage play and a documentary. The precise blocking of actors feels like a smartly directed play, coordinated but still natural. But the camerawork adds a documentary touch. Unlike audience members at a play, viewers enjoy intimate close ups. The camera lingers on those close ups as well as minutiae.

A typical jail booking process might include the fingerprinting of one or two fingers. But in “Adolescence” the camera sticks around for all ten fingers. Indeed the one-shot strategy requires many scenes that would ordinarily call for many edits—including the booking scene and a drive to a home improvement store—to be shot in real time.

In less capable hands, showcasing so much minutiae would ruin the pacing. But director Philip Barantini uses all the “unnecessary” details to dial up the gravity of a teenager facing a murder charge. The first episode ranks with the “Breaking Bad” pilot as among the best television I’ve ever seen.

It’s a Hit Because It’s Predictable

Co-creator Jack Thorne says his intention with “Adolescence” was to “look in the eye of male rage.” That’s a very worthy and potentially fruitful approach. It also happens to land in the middle of the entertainment industry’s cultural safe zone.