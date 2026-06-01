The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4h

It's so easy to find out what the vajority wants (vast majority, not just 1% above half) through polls. Is this so hard to do? Why are polls rarely utilized? Shouldn't the vast majority decide something like this? A proportion of say 70% or more rather than 51%? Does this make too much sense?

Reply
Share
Lior | Growing Health's avatar
Lior | Growing Health
4h

Let's not play with words Schapiro is Jewish and pro Israel this is plain anti-semitism. We can dress it in freedom of speech or whatever nice words. We can post articles. Western culture is the frog boiling in the pot. These fools are asleep.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture