A six-year-old rode off on his bike and stayed out for two hours, without his parents knowing where he was.

That would have had me, yep, me, very worried. But when a mom asked Slate for advice on how to deal with the situation — and with her husband saying this was no big deal, he used to ride his bike at that age — the advice-giver went ballistic.

“Even 10 minutes gone without explicit permission and knowledge of where exactly you could find him would have been too much! As soon as he was out of your sight, you should have been after him,” he wrote.

And, “Your kid is six! He needs a parent with him when he’s outside riding his bike, period.”

But wait, There’s More!

“It’s the maturity to know what to do if he loses control of the bike and falls and hurts himself, or if a stranger stops him to talk to him, or if he comes across a mean dog without a leash, or any number of totally unforeseen things that can happen when we’re out in the world,” the advice-giver continued.

As if the world must be free of all “unforeseen things” (good luck!) before we let kids do anything.

Wait Till Double Digits

The advice-giver goes on to quote the American Academy of Pediatrics which, “advises age 11 or 12 is when most children are developmentally ready to be unsupervised. That’s twice the age of your son. He is just not ready for the responsibility of biking alone yet, and he won’t be for many years.” (The AAP recommendation has to do with when a child is ready to deal with “emergencies.” Most of us — child or adult — aren’t truly ready to deal with robbers, terrorists, kidnappers. It’s a standard few of us could meet.)

And then he gives two examples — actually stories I was the first person to report — of moms having Child Protective Services called on them because their kids were outside unsupervised. (Incidentally, he gets the state where one of these happened wrong. It was Florida, not Maryland.)

Danger Everywhere!

Finally, he does not correct the mom who wrote that when her husband was biking more than 30 years ago, “things were safer!” So —

My thoughts, point by point:

1 – REAL CRIME STATS

Things were not safer 30 years ago.

Here is the Let Grow’s Crime Stats page. Note that crime peaked in the early 90s and has been going down (with some blips) ever since.

2 – A LEARNING OPPORTUNITY

When a kid leaves for two hours without his telling parents where he’s going, this is — as commenters noted on Slate and on our Facebook Group, “Raising Independent Kids” — a learning opportunity:

“From now on, before you leave, you have to let us know where you are going.” “Please check in at _______.” “Be home by ________.” “If you change your plans, let us know.”

These are all reasonable things to teach your child, even at age six. If they screw up, you tighten the reins and try again a little later.

3 – INCENTIVIZING RESPONSIBILITY

One commenter added that if the boy knows that no matter how responsible he is for the next six years, he will not gradually earn more freedom, what incentive does he have to start leveling up?

4 – LESS OUTDOOR TIME = MORE INDOOR TIME

If a parent must be watching a child every second they are outside, the children won’t be outside much, because parents don’t have as much free time. Is it better for the kids to sit on an iPad all afternoon?

5 – 6-YEAR-OLDS AREN’T BABIES

The idea that kids age six can do nothing safely on their own is a new one. A checklist from the book, Your Six-Year-Old: Loving and Defiant, from 1979 includes:

Can he stand on one foot with eyes closed for five to ten seconds?

Can he tell the left hand from right?

Can he travel alone in the neighborhood (four to eight blocks) to a store, school, playground, or to a friend’s home?

In living memory, six-year-olds were routinely allowed to venture away from home on their own. This was not only considered appropriate, it was recommended.

6 – REASONABLE CHILDHOOD INDEPENDENCE LAWS

The fear that CPS may be called is real, though not that likely. That’s why you’ve heard about the celebrated cases — I have brought most of them to public attention.

The response is not to let the government second-guess or scare parents who know and love their kids best. It is to change the neglect laws — something Let Grow is doing. To date, we have helped pass Reasonable Childhood Neglect laws in 11 states that clarify “neglect” is only when you put your child in obvious and serious danger — not anytime you take your eyes off them.

We are working in half a dozen more states right now.

Trust is not neglect!

7 – THE DOWNSIDE OF “SAFETY”

The knee-jerk reaction that independence could lead to danger completely forgets the yin to that yang. Yes, a child could meet an unleashed dog outside. They could also grow anxious, depressed, obese, worried, sad, and lonely when they are “safe” inside.

In fact, that is what has been happening over two generations now, according to this study. Why is only one half of this equation discussed?

8 – INDEPENDENCE IS CRUCIAL

Obviously at Let Grow we not only believe independence is good for kids, we think it is crucial! It’s like a vitamin that kids NEED to grow up physically and psychologically healthy.

9 – CULTURES GET SOME THINGS WRONG

Obviously, we also know that we are at odds with some of those in authority. But when a culture gets something really wrong – no votes for women, no rights for minorities, no support for parents who want their kids to play outside — it is decent people’s job to bring these issues to light, and make them right.

Let Grow exists to right the wrong that enshrines helicopter parenting as the only legitimate option.

10 – WHAT YOU CAN DO

Parents will always differ on when they think kids are ready to start exploring the world. Baseless fear-mongering should not sway their decisions.

