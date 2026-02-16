The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Jac Miller
5h

Heterodox; great stroking the depths of fears and challenges. The reality is if you want your children to be self reliant, vs. fearful, adventurous vs. tentative, introverted vs. extroverted its best to allow a testing ground respective of circumstances. In many ways it is a new scarier world but in other ways. depending on specific circumstances, safer. Many a child in the ‘hood’ depending upon family support can thrive, however with some strong direction and support. What one generally see’s expressed in this article is the ‘coddling’ aspect of the feminine and the adventurous aspect of the male, both of which have their place. If we are to survive we need to strike a productive balance.

Dagny Taggert
7h

I feel so sad for kids when I read an article like this. It made me remember that when I was 6 and my brother was 7, we used to “sneak” food out of our kitchen before my mom was up, about 7am on a Saturday, pack ourselves a lunch, and ride our bikes out the 2 miles to the local wilderness park and have our lunch. Afterwards, we would “explore” the park on our bikes, each time going further and further. My mother always knew where we were going and knew that we could deal with a scraped knee or a bike that broke down. In fact, we had a flat tire one time and ended up walking all the wayback. After that, my brother asked my dad to teach him how to change a bike tube and we always carried a spare, just in case. This left my brother and I capable of being on our own, taught us problem solving and gave me a taste for exploring that has lasted my entire life.

