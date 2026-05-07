I’ve noticed something in the way some of my younger friends—most of them in their mid-30s—talk about relationships.

They are, by any reasonable measure, thoughtful and capable people. They’ve absorbed the language of emotional intelligence and, in many ways, are better than previous generations at articulating what they want. They speak fluently about boundaries, communication, and self-respect.

But they are also deeply formed by a particular moral vocabulary—one that places the self at the center of meaning and treats relationships primarily as vehicles for personal fulfillment. The language of therapy, once a tool for navigating difficulty, has become the default framework for understanding the world.

And yet, when the conversation turns from what they want to what they are willing to commit to, something shifts.

The idea of permanence feels heavy. The notion of sacrifice is treated with suspicion. Even the suggestion of structuring one’s life around another person—financially, emotionally, practically—can sound less like a goal than a kind of surrender.

What they want from relationships is not unreasonable: stability, intimacy, mutual support, a shared sense of purpose. The same pattern appears in their approach to work, money, and long-term planning—where the desire for stability and success often coexists with a resistance to the constraints that typically produce them.

What’s less clear is how those outcomes are meant to emerge at all in the absence of those constraints.