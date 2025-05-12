The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
36m

I see a lot of parents pulling their kids out of schools because the schools "don't teach my kids life skills." That's not the school's responsibility. I expect my school to challenge me academically, not teach me step-by-step how to hold utensils and have a sleep schedule (which they did).

These are often the same people who are terrified that their child getting a C on a paper will "crush their sense of self-worth." In my experience, it's true that being told I'm not great at something would discourage me from pursuing that as my career field and make me believe I am not a super-perfect genius. I prefer to phrase it as "recognizing my limitations."

I'm glad you have a sense of what habits are important to cultivate. Too many of my peers are struggling to get it together and executively function.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture