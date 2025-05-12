In May 2014, Admiral William H. McRaven addressed the graduating class of University of Texas at Austin. He spoke of his Navy Seal training days and urged the class of 2014 to “make your bed,” as this is the first step to changing the world. His speech went viral.

I, of course, watched it for snippets of wisdom to instill in my son.

My son was only one at the time, but I was already on my tiger mom mission of training up a future “successful person.” I read Amy Chua’s Battle Hymn of a Tiger Mother while I was pregnant while most pregnant women read The Happiest Baby on the Block. I did not care for a happy baby, but a calm, secure, and competent child.

In the beginning of his speech, Admiral McRaven discusses how bed inspection started off each and every day during basic Navy Seal training. One’s bed had to be made to perfection, likely to a standard much higher than what most regular households consider a made bed. At first, he thought this requirement was a nuisance. But over time, he realized that it served as a necessary first step onto a productive day. A lifetime of individual productive days amounts to a productive life.

This automatic first task of the day sets the momentum of your day in a positive direction. A direction toward completing more tasks and accomplishing your goals. Admiral McRaven stresses that the little things in life matter. He states “If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right.”

There is nothing more powerful than a good habit. Nothing holds us back quite like a bad habit.

I didn’t want to wait until my son was old enough to be in the military to acquire these useful life skills. My focus as a parent is to instill good and healthy habits in my child so that by the time he is an adult, he is not spending extra effort trying to meet a mediocre standard, but is naturally and automatically reaching above and beyond society’s expectations. I want his expectations of himself to be higher than everyone else’s.

Childhood is when one can practice perfecting all the little things.

Put Your Toys Away

As a toddler, my son was always expected to clean up after playing whether it was at home, his friend’s home, or the library. I allocated just as much time in our schedule to clean up as to play. We never moved on to a new activity or left anywhere without cleaning up first. Sure it took more time when he was little to put things away but a parent must invest in the time then. The alternative could be you cleaning up after your 25-year-old son who’s living in the basement.

His habit of cleaning up transitioned to helping load and unload the car after vacations and grocery store trips, and collecting the pucks after every hockey practice. He never has to be asked to help because he is so used to just doing it. I don’t realize how uncommon it may be until there is another kid in the picture.

Last summer, my friend and her family visited from their coddled coastal hometown. Her son was nine at the time, but I always see him as younger because she treats him as younger. We took them to the beach and during car unloading, everyone had stuff to carry. We had two coolers, a tent, an umbrella, four chairs, a wagon, towels, and snorkels.

My son instinctively grabbed as much as he could as did the rest of the adults. Then we set up the tent and chairs in the sweltering sun. Only after we were finished did I realize her son carried nothing and went straight to the ocean while the rest of us were setting up. My friend and her husband didn’t even bat an eye. They never ask or expect help from their son. His habit of not helping has already been ingrained.

American writer and philosopher Will Durant famously said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Therefore, Excellence, then is not an act, but a habit.” The website Daily Stoic goes even further to say “There is nothing more powerful than a good habit. Nothing holds us back quite like a bad habit. We are what we do. What we do determines who we can be.”

A bad habit can derail a life. We’ve already seen it with video games, smart phones, drugs, food, and cigarettes. Lives are derailed because one small action is repeated until it becomes an unconscious, automatic habit that dictates your whole day, and eventually your life. It’s easier to start a good habit than to try and quit a bad one that’s been deeply rooted after years of repetition.

Parenting Backwards

Today’s parents rush the academics, but delay or skip over life skills. They are doing it backwards. In their race to show off their kids’ trophies, they bypass the little things. By taking shortcuts, they are inadvertently instilling bad habits.

My son started learning ice hockey when he turned four. There is a lot of equipment involved and I do not handle any of it. My son was shown how to pack his own hockey bag and carry it himself into the rink when he first got everything. My husband and I expected him to prepare his own things for his activities. We have a video of him at four years old happily and methodically packing up his hockey bag after a practice and then lugging it on his shoulder to walk out. The bag was nearly as big as him, and his smile … even bigger.

We also insisted we park the car first and walk together through the parking lot while he carried his bag and stick for practices and games. I didn’t drop him off at the front doors like an Uber driver as many parents do. And after practices and games, I would wait in the lobby for him to exit the locker room with his bag all packed by himself and we’d walk across the parking lot together as he carried his hockey bag, his sticks, and water bottle. There were times he would be so tired and say, “My legs feel like jello. I’m so tired.” That’s when I would offer to carry… his water bottle. And typically he would say, “No it’s fine,” much to my pleasure. I’m raising a man, not a coddled softie.

And no, we’ve never used a wheeled bag and never will.

Sure it would probably be faster if I just swooped in and packed up his hockey bag after a game when he was seven, but I think my time was well spent waiting for him to practice doing everything himself. He already has a system of how to pack his bag, ensuring he has all his things in order before leaving the locker room. The alternative would have been me waiting for him to grow up when he’s already grown.

Creatures of Habit

In Angela Duckworth’s book, Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, she examines traits that very accomplished people share. She discovers that what experts have in common are daily rituals. “They follow routines. They’re creatures of habit. When you have a habit of practicing at the same time and in the same place every day, you hardly have to think about getting started, you just do.”

We parents have the privilege and obligation to instill good habits when our children are young. These are the habits that form their character. Duckworth continues on to say “culture has the power to shape our identity. Over time and under the right circumstances, the norms and values of the group to which we belong become our own. We internalize them. We carry them with us.”

There have been many instances where my husband replies with, “We don’t do that,” to my son when instilling our family values. One example would be not slamming his hockey stick on the ice after missing a shot during a game. Some kids do this. It’s a bad habit. It may be acceptable when they’re six and learning the game. It’s not acceptable when you’re twelve and you’re too busy slamming your stick by the net when the rest of your team is still in the play back at your defensive zone and you’ve put your team one man down because you’re too busy having a tantrum on the other end of the ice.

Up until my son was around 10, I still saw parents carrying their kid’s hockey bags and sticks in and out of the rink. Just last season, I would see our team’s group chat peppered with comments like, “Johnny left his hockey sock in the locker room, if anyone sees it, let me know,” or “We can’t find Johnny’s neck guard. Did anyone grab it by accident?” Not to mention water bottles always left behind. Sometimes even hockey sticks were left behind.

If you can’t get your own things in order, how can you get your life in order?

A few seasons ago, my son was on a 10U hockey team that was on its way to being state champions. There was one game where one of our players forgot one skate. We were at a rink a few hours away. His parents were frantic. “Oh no, we can’t have the team lose by not having our Johnny play!” Rather than being disappointed with their son that he somehow didn’t prepare his bag correctly before a big day and have him support his team from the bench, the parents drove to a nearby proshop and bought him brand new skates. They easily shelled out hundreds of dollars to fix his mistake.

Honestly, we still would have been fine playing without him. I would not have done the same thing. The only thing their son learned is that his parents think he’s the rock star of the team, so they will do anything to keep him playing. If he ever made it to college hockey while never learning this lesson and he forgot one skate, do you think his coach would let it fly?

That same season, my son forgot to pack his game jerseys for one game day. It was an irregular day since we had a robotics event in the morning so I could see how it slipped his mind. Still, I was fully prepared to make him sit out and watch from the bench. Lucky for him, his team was assigned to wear white and the on-site proshop sold white practice jerseys. They were $15 and my son used black hockey tape to write his number on his back. He was able to play.

As soon as we got home, he gave me $15 cash from his wallet. He knows I won’t pay for his mistakes. His mistake cost him $15, but he has never forgotten to pack his game jerseys since. I’d say the lesson was well worth it.

But my son’s still learning. Just last week my son forgot his mouthguard for his flag football game. Of course they sell mouthguards at the field because it’s probably a common problem. This mistake cost him only $7, but he hates wasting his own money so you can bet he won’t forget his mouthguard for the rest of the season. This is why childhood needs to be full of repeated practices — to prepare for adulthood. The natural consequences are small in childhood. Let your children suffer them. The natural consequences in adulthood cost a lot more.

In the book The Price of Privilege, author Madeline Levine states that “[parents] can be overinvolved in the wrong things, and underinvolved in the right things, both at the same time.” If you prioritize it, family culture can be a stronger force than contemporary culture. Today many families are underinvolved in family culture. They are spending all their time focused on childhood achievement. They are propping up their kids to more easily achieve things now, rather than patiently building a strong foundation for possible achievement later in adulthood, one based solely on their child’s own merit.

As parents, we have a responsibility to train our children to not only be able to accomplish goals, but to deal with hardships and overcome challenges. It is not our duty to give our children a life of ease and enjoyment. If you coddle their minds and coddle their lives, you’re setting them up on a path of helplessness, which is a direct path to depression. Like Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt advise in The Coddling of the American Mind, “prepare the child for the road, not the road for the child.”

I took Admiral McRaven’s advice to heart over a decade ago. The first thing my son does to start his day is to make his bed.

He’s twelve now, but he has already been doing it for years.