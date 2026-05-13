Over the past decade, trust in higher education has collapsed. And for good reason. From shouting down speakers to compelled speech in the form of diversity statements to violent protests, many college campuses have become breeding grounds for all kinds of illiberalism.

As Hector Herrera recently noted, Yale University released a report that addresses the erosion of trust in higher education. Within a decade, the percentage of Americans who said they had “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in colleges and universities fell from 57% to 36% in 2024.

The report even notes the infamous “Halloween Costume Meltdown” at Yale in 2015. Viral videos showed students berating Professor Nicholas Christakis over an email suggesting students did not need the administration to weigh in on their choice of Halloween costumes:

The very word “Halloween” remains charged around campus. Few episodes have done more to raise public questions about Yale’s commitment to freedom of expression and open, reasoned debate. At Yale as elsewhere, such events became identified with “cancel culture”: The idea that one wrong word or departure from campus orthodoxy could yield outsize punishments and social sanctions.

While college campuses dominated by progressive sensibilities have made headlines for years, some alarming illiberal trends are brewing on more conservative campuses. Today Texas has become ground zero for many of these fights, especially at one of its flagship universities, Texas A&M.

From a string of firings—including one that targeted the university president, to censoring certain works of Plato, to filming and monitoring classes—a chill on free speech and free expression has descended on the campus.