Mark Frankel
8h

What this essay gets right is its rejection of comfort as the measure of a good life. Drawing on Aristotle, Søren Kierkegaard, Friedrich Nietzsche, and the Stoics, it shows that character is formed under resistance. The mountain becomes a testing ground where effort is purified of entitlement. In a culture obsessed with ease and validation, that clarity is bracing.

What it misses is the question of ultimate grounding. By excluding God or transcendence, “becoming” floats without a final standard. Better according to whom or what? When the self is both author and judge, excellence risks becoming self-referential. The experience of the sublime, where the ego recedes before vastness, hints at something beyond psychology. Refusing to name that dimension narrows the meaning of the experience. Effort can shape character, but without a spiritual horizon, it cannot finally explain why this kind of becoming is objectively higher than any other.

The Radical Individualist
8h

And then I think of government agencies whose chief purpose is to make people's lives more comfortable, more secure, and less challenging.

Good Lord! where did we go wrong?!

