Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Today’s essay comes to us from our friend and contributor Ed, written in the final stretch of preparation for an upcoming climb of Aconcagua. By the time you’re reading this, Ed will be on the mountain itself—fully engaged in the undertaking that helped prompt the reflections below.

Ed mentioned, with some disappointment, that being on the climb means he won’t be able to interact with readers in the comments as he usually does. Still, we felt this piece was very much worth sharing now, precisely because it captures a moment of commitment before outcomes are known. We wish him the very best on the mountain, and we hope readers find in this essay the same seriousness, clarity, and quiet resolve that animate the climb itself.

All the best,

Hector

Author’s Note:

This essay grew out of preparation for an upcoming climb of Aconcagua, but it is not about mountaineering. It is an attempt to answer a question that has occupied serious thinkers for centuries: what is a life well lived? Drawing on Aristotle, Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, and the Stoics, I argue that flourishing is not found in comfort or certainty, but in the disciplined pursuit of excellence—commitment freely chosen, effort honestly earned, and reality faced without sentiment.

Why Aconcagua

Starting on February 5th, I will attempt to climb Aconcagua in western Argentina—the highest mountain in the Americas and the tallest peak on Earth outside the Himalayas. I have never done anything quite like this. I’m an outdoor adventure enthusiast and an endurance athlete, but this will, without question, be the greatest physical challenge of my life.

We will spend roughly three weeks on the mountain, beginning in desert-like conditions near Mendoza and ascending into an environment where temperatures can plunge below zero. As the date approaches, my excitement builds alongside a sense of trepidation—not fear, exactly, but something closer to being overwhelmed. Have I trained enough? Is my gear fully in order? Have I prepared myself as thoroughly as I can?

But this is not really an essay about mountaineering.

Objectively, I’ve done the work. I committed to a six-month training program, followed it with discipline, and will finish my preparation at altitude—living in Cusco for seventeen days and trekking higher to acclimatize. I’ve sought to maximize everything within my locus of control.

Yet the question lingers: what does success actually mean on an expedition like this?

The goal is to summit—but that cannot be the sole measure of success. Only about 30% of those who attempt Aconcagua reach the top. Weather, avalanche conditions, or altitude sickness—forces utterly indifferent to my preparation—can end the attempt at any moment. I can show up trained, prepared, and focused, and still never stand on the summit.

That reality doesn’t weaken the effort.

It defines it.

If the outcome were guaranteed, the effort would be meaningless.

I know myself well. When I commit to something, I become obsessive. I bear down. I keep moving. My default mode is forward motion. Still, the mountain does not care about my resolve. Injury, misjudgment, or simple bad luck are always possibilities.

So why do this at all?

Because it is hard.

Because only a small sliver of humanity will ever attempt something like this, let alone succeed—not for external validation, but for the pursuit of excellence for its own sake. For self-overcoming.

I expect this undertaking to change me, to make me more than I was, and to carry that spirit back into the rest of my life.

I’m 53 years old and in the best shape of my life. Now is the time. I may not be able to do this in ten years. This year, at the Brooklyn Half Marathon, I saw an older runner wearing a shirt that read:

“Someday I won’t be able to do this. That day is not today.”

That line stuck with me. It still does.

My wife and daughter ask—reasonably—why I would choose something that sounds so miserable, dangerous, and torturous.

Because it is hard.

There will be moments of misery. Moments when I wish I could click my heels and say, there’s no place like home. I accept that discomfort as the price of admission for the totality of the experience.

I feel most alive—most present, calm, and contemplative—when I am deep in remote nature: mountains, deserts, canyons. Especially when I am exhausting myself doing something that scares me, knowing that risk is real. For someone who struggles to turn off his mind, this is where my thinking finally quiets. This is where I feel serene.

To lose myself in nature is to tap into something deeply spiritual for me—not mystical, but grounding. Honest. Stripped of abstraction. In nature, the self recedes, reality asserts itself, and something essential snaps back into place.

Who am I when things get hard?

I am the person who bears down with resolve and keeps moving in the direction of the goal.

And if I never reach the summit—will it still be worth it?

Absolutely.

Because the obstacle is the way.

Training Run: Mount Sneffels, San Juan Mountains, Colorado Rockies

Toward a Life Well Lived

“Happiness is an activity of the soul in accordance with virtue.”

— Aristotle, 350 BCE (4th century BCE)

From the beginning, the most serious philosophical traditions have agreed on a hard truth: a good life is not defined by comfort alone.

For Aristotle, human flourishing—eudaimonia—was not a feeling to be chased or a mood to be sustained. It was happiness as a way of being. A life lived well was structured by action, shaped by judgment, and refined through character over time. Flourishing was not something that happened to you; it was something you did, repeatedly, through the choices you made when things were not easy.

To live well, in this sense, is to engage the world in a way that draws out what is best in us. We do not become ourselves by avoiding difficulty, but by meeting it—by responding to uncertainty with judgment, to risk with courage, to strain with endurance. A human life reveals its quality not in moments of comfort, but in moments of pressure.

Virtue, then, is not a trait we possess in the abstract. It exists only in practice. In a few weeks, this claim will be tested under real conditions—measured in fatigue, judgment, and resolve on the side of a mountain. Courage requires something worth fearing. Judgment requires ambiguity. Self-command requires temptation. Endurance requires fatigue. Without resistance, virtue has no stage on which to appear.

This is why a life organized entirely around comfort, safety, and frictionless ease—even if pleasant—cannot be excellent. Excellence is always a response to something that resists us. Remove resistance, and you may gain convenience, but you lose the conditions under which character is formed.

Yet this vision of the good life, demanding as it is, is not grim. It is deeply life-affirming. It treats human beings not as fragile objects to be protected from difficulty, but as agents capable of rising to it.

To live well is not to eliminate hardship.

It is to meet it well.

Choosing Oneself

“To dare is to lose one’s footing momentarily. Not to dare is to lose oneself.”

— Søren Kierkegaard, 1843

If Aristotle emphasized formation through habit, Kierkegaard emphasized formation through choice.

For Kierkegaard, the central human task was not self-expression or self-optimization. It was self-commitment. To choose oneself was to bind oneself—to a path, a responsibility, a way of living that necessarily excludes other possibilities. To choose was to accept consequences.

In Kierkegaard’s account, despair is not primarily sadness or suffering. It is evasion—the refusal to stand anywhere decisively. It is the attempt to remain uncommitted while still wanting the benefits of a meaningful life. Most people, he argued, do not fail because life is too hard, but because they never fully choose a life at all.

This evasion often disguises itself as freedom. Infinite possibility feels intoxicating. But a life of endless possibility is a life without weight. When nothing is chosen, nothing matters enough to demand courage, endurance, or sacrifice. Identity becomes provisional. Action becomes tentative.

To choose oneself is therefore an act of courage—not because it guarantees success, but because it forecloses escape. A chosen commitment narrows one’s options, but it deepens one’s life. It replaces infinite possibility with finite responsibility, giving gravity to action and seriousness to identity.

This is why demanding commitments clarify rather than constrain. They force us to answer, repeatedly and in action, who we are willing to be when comfort is unavailable and retreat is tempting. Anxiety becomes meaningful—the signal that freedom is real and choice matters.

A self is not discovered by introspection. It is forged through commitment under uncertainty. We become who we are not by keeping our options open, but by closing most of them—and bearing the weight of the one we chose.

To live well, then, is not to eliminate anxiety or difficulty.

It is to stand somewhere and live out the consequences honestly.

Only then does a self come fully into being.

The Sublime and the Limits of Control

“Terror is a source of the sublime, when it does not press too closely.”

— Edmund Burke, 1757

The sublime has always been bound up with scale, danger, and limit.

Unlike beauty, which reassures, the sublime unsettles. Beauty invites rest; the sublime confronts us with vastness and indifference—with forces that dwarf human intention and expose the limits of control. This confrontation is not meant to humiliate us, but to place us correctly within reality.

From its earliest accounts, the sublime appears where human beings encounter power beyond calculation: at sea, in storms, in mountains—often when survival itself feels contingent. The ship caught in a gale, the traveler crossing the Alps, the ocean battering rock without intention or malice—these are not beautiful in any comforting sense. They are overwhelming. And yet, at the proper distance, they compel attention.

Early travelers of the Alps struggled to name this paradoxical experience—one that mixed fear with exhilaration, dread with attraction: a pleasure born not of comfort or harmony, but of confrontation with vastness, danger, and limit—something they could feel with absolute clarity, but struggled to fully describe.

“A delight mingled with horrors, sometimes almost with despair.”

— John Dennis, 1688 “An agreeable kind of horror.”

— Joseph Addison, 1705

What they were naming was not confusion, but a new category of experience—a form of aesthetic judgment that produced pleasure without reassurance, intensity without consolation.

Burke gave this experience its clearest articulation. The sublime, he argued, does not arise from harmony or proportion, but from a measured assault on our instinct of self-preservation. Terror, when it does not press too closely, awakens a pleasure unlike beauty. Too much danger collapses into panic; too little produces nothing. The sublime lives in between—where threat is real, but not consuming.

What makes the sublime enduring is that it is not mystical. It offers no hidden truths and no escape from the world as it is. Instead, it restores proportion.

In the presence of overwhelming scale, ego loosens its grip. Preference yields to fact. What remains is attention, effort, and judgment—a sober awareness of what lies within our control and what does not.

The sublime matters because it recalls us to the conditions under which human excellence actually counts: not comfort, but orientation; not mastery, but self-command; not the illusion of control, but disciplined action in a world that does not care who we are.

Trico Peak, San Juan Mountains, Colorado Rockies

Life as Becoming

“Become who you are.”

— Friedrich Nietzsche, 1883

At the center of this philosophy is a simple but demanding affirmation: life is not something to be secured, but something to become.

Nietzsche understood flourishing not as comfort or contentment, but as becoming—the active shaping of the self through commitment, effort, and sustained encounter with resistance. Meaning is not discovered behind the world, nor guaranteed by tradition or structure. It is forged through how one meets what stands in the way.

This is the proper sense of the will to power. Not domination over others, but the fundamental drive of life to grow, to organize, to give form to chaos. It is life refusing stagnation—the insistence on authorship rather than drift.

Understood this way, the will to power is not aggressive but creative. It is not about overpowering reality, but about ordering oneself in honest response to it. It does not ask, What will keep me safe? It asks instead, What will call the best out of me?

Nietzsche does not reject the older traditions so much as bind them together. Aristotle offers active excellence. Kierkegaard offers decisive commitment. The Stoics offer effort without entitlement. Nietzsche adds affirmation—the willingness to say yes to effort, risk, and uncertainty without resentment.

This is why chosen difficulty matters. Not as punishment or proof, but as a forge—where becoming is no longer abstract, where preparation, judgment, and resolve are tested against an indifferent reality.

To live well, in this sense, is not to eliminate struggle.

It is to embrace the work of becoming.

Effort Without Entitlement

“Seek not that events should happen as you wish, but wish them to happen as they do.”

— Epictetus, 125 CE

The Stoics understood that effort gains dignity only when stripped of entitlement.

To act well is to act fully while accepting—without resentment—that outcomes remain beyond one’s control. This posture does not weaken resolve; it purifies it. Effort becomes an expression of character rather than a demand for reward.

When outcomes are uncertain, effort must justify itself on its own terms. Preparation, discipline, and judgment become ends in themselves. Agency becomes real precisely because nothing is promised.

Stoicism is often misunderstood as withdrawal. In truth, it is active responsibility without illusion—meeting difficulty directly while relinquishing the need for validation through outcome.

“The impediment to action advances action. What stands in the way becomes the way.”

— Marcus Aurelius, 170 CE

This is not a slogan but a discipline. Obstacles are not reframed through optimism, but through orientation. Resistance clarifies what kind of person one must become to continue.

Taken together, these traditions converge on a single insight: a flourishing life chooses commitments worthy of its effort.

Not because life must be hard, but because life must be engaged.

Closing: Meeting Reality on Its Own Terms

And so the mountain returns—not as a metaphor, and not as a moral instructor.

It returns as a place where these ideas stop being philosophical and become operative. Where effort is demanded without guarantees. Where character is revealed by how one proceeds when nothing is owed.

It stands where it has always stood. Indifferent. Vast. Unmoved.

Preparation matters. Judgment matters. Effort matters. And still, nothing is promised. The outcome may arrive, or it may not. Either way, the terms are honest.

To choose such an engagement is to affirm life—to say yes to effort, to risk, to becoming more through commitment rather than less through avoidance.

If the summit comes, it adds nothing essential.

If it does not, nothing essential is lost.

The value was already there—in the choosing, the preparation, the bearing of uncertainty, and the willingness to meet reality on its own terms.

Not mystical.

Not sentimental.

Just a life, actively and deliberately lived.

Happy New Year,

Ed

Slot Canyons — near Hanksville, Southern Utah