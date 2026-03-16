I knew the text message was coming. But I was still stunned when it arrived.

I had shared on Substack a long review of a book, “Circle of Hope,” about a progressive church that went off the rails. In the piece, I included an anecdote about a different “progressive church I used to attend” that had recently hosted a drag show, “Drag Me to Church.” While I appreciated the church being welcoming to gay people—as a gay person myself—hosting a drag show required by Texas law to be advertised as “adults only” seemed wildly counterproductive.

Hours after publishing, I received an accusatory, 200+ word, single paragraph text message from one of the church’s board members. A straight person, this righteous LGBT ally was admonishing me, a gay person, for critiquing the church’s decisions.