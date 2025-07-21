With students after our ‘Coddling’ movie special screening at Cornell University. Our host, Dr. Randy Wayne, now contributes to ‘The Coddling’ Movie substack. It’s just one example where the conversation started by the film continues on this substack.

Dear Coddling Movie Community,

I've got a story to tell you.

I’ll start with the short version.

The Coddling Movie substack will now give you more of what you love and at a lower price.

Starting today, we’re cutting the price of monthly subscriptions to $5, and we’ve cut the cost of annual subscriptions even more dramatically.

Now $40 per year ( or just $3.33 per month ) is all it takes to unlock all the benefits paid subscribers enjoy, including access to:

At TCM, we tell people they’re not just strong, they’re anti-fragile. We don’t like victimhood culture or arrested development, but we’re big on free speech, free play, constructive disagreement, and open inquiry.

This substack has attracted 10,000 subscribers—a thoughtful, intellectually diverse bunch—and hundreds of you have made this Substack a best seller. I’m so grateful to you.

After all, TCM relies on paid subscriptions to do what we do.

Now, for the Rest of the Story …

CNN’s Michael Smerconish calls it “terrific,” Harvard’s Steven Pinker said it’s “excellent,” and author-philosopher

The Coddling Movie has earned praise from prominent people across the political spectrum, but most importantly it’s been embraced by students and their parents.

Paid subscribers have helped us spread The Coddling movie to students, parents, and others far and wide. The movie is available around the world and private screenings have been held in five nations.

Check out what some Gen Zers said after watching the film:

“I am not a victim. I am stronger than I was told.”

“We need to tell kids more stuff like this.”

“After seeing the destruction of lives around me—including very close friends—this film gives me hope and further inspires me to share this message.”

“The Coddling of the American Mind is a ‘must-see’ for anyone on the fence of leaving ‘wokeism’ or generally feeling lost while at college.”

“The movie has been incredible for me, letting me know I'm not alone. To reach Gen Z, we need to first pull them out of their bubbles. This is why The Coddling is so important. The scenarios the film described perfectly echoed my high school experience.”

And now, thanks to our paid subscribers, conversations that begin with the movie can continue here on Substack.

That last bullet point above comes from a Gen Zer named

. We published her essay,

, and now Margo is a regular contributor to TCM.

She’s written about how her social justice high school taught young women to fear straight men, about her experience with the corrupted field of therapy, and about how she escaped the post-election catastrophizing that consumed so many of her peers.

Margo even spearheaded the very first Coddling Movie Conversation Club!

Another Gen Z fan watched the movie seven times. Then he wrote about it for a college course. Then I interviewed him for TCM, and the result was this post: How to Become an Anti-Fragile Gen Zer: Zack’s Story — The un-coddling continues

By the way, Zack isn’t his real name — he’s afraid that voicing his opinions openly will hurt him in college or in the job market. Another Gen Zer contributor also chose to remain anonymous.

She wrote this sobering essay: Is Target Anti Trans? What My College Marketing Assignment Taught Me — Here's what I couldn't say in class

Recently, we even published an essay from an even younger author. He’s a member of Gen Alpha, who also happens to be my son. Here’s his very popular essay: A 10-Year-Old Explains: How Homeschooling Helped Me

But of course the TCM community benefits people of all ages including many parents and grandparents who struggle to find answers as their children and grandchildren fall prey to twisted ideologies that foment misery by assigning “victim” and “oppressor” roles to people based on traits like race and sex.

Again and again, this community has come together to help those in need, including a mother who feared she was losing her son to social justice extremism.

This community has done so much, but together we can do even more.

Substacker Dacia, ‘Coddling’ book co-author Greg Lukianoff, and Dacia’s daughter at ‘The Coddling’ Movie premiere.

Doing More

It takes a lot of hard work to deliver high-quality content three times a week.

And now we’re doing more.

We’re adding more features, and we’re increasing our outreach efforts. That’s why we’re adding two great people to Team TCM (more on them below).

We know it’s risky to cut prices, while doing more. We might end up draining this substack of the revenue it needs to operate.

But we think (hope?) making these changes will allow us to bring our message to an even larger audience, including those (such as students and young people) who often don’t have much extra dough to spare.

Yes, this new chapter is risky. Yes, it’s an experiment, but that’s how this whole story started.

If you’d like to help spread the word, please share and restack this post. Share

The Substack Experiment

Two years ago, my wife and producing partner

and I approached Substack’s Chris Best and Hamish McKenzie with a proposition:

Substack has liberated writers, now it’s time to liberate filmmakers!

They embraced our message and our movie. And after we spent months working with Substack to make the backend more film-friendly, The Coddling movie made a little history by becoming the very first “Substack presents” feature film.

We expect Substack will continue to connect heterodox filmmakers with film lovers who who are fed up with homogenized content. Since our film’s release, we’ve fielded inquiries from many filmmakers, including an Oscar winner and an Emmy winner, about our experiment. Turns out many others have been flattened by the entertainment industry’s crushing intellectual conformity.

But Subtack is the kind of platform that can help turn things around.

Our Substack experiment even led to our next feature project, a narrative (with actors) based on Rob Henderson’s brilliant and best selling memoir Troubled. Rob left one dysfunctional environment (the foster care system) and entered another (the Ivy League). We’ve made a lot of progress on this project, and TCM subscribers can expect behind-the-scenes updates.

Now back to our Substack experiment …

A little over a year ago, we premiered The Coddling movie before an audience of 400 in Beverly Hills. And at midnight of that same night the movie was streaming on Substack. Courtney and I then devoted a lot of time to crisscrossing the continent to attend special screenings at many theaters and universities including Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Duke, USC, UCLA, and CU Boulder.

Students at Cal State San Luis Obispo wait in line for a special screening of The Coddling movie

We spoke with students and professors, tangled with some folks (no, making this movie wasn’t “an act of privilege”), dealt with intolerance at places like Cornell, and mostly had a great time. Then it was time for our wide release onto AppleTV, Google Play, and Amazon Prime. That led to more tangling and (possibly) intolerance, as well as a bunch of media appearances including The TODAY Show and Dr. Drew.

‘Coddling’ book co-author Jonathan Haidt on NBC’s TODAY Show.

This experiment has been exhausting, but also exhilarating.

And what’s really great is it led us to something unexpected.

It led us to all of you — 10,000 people who, from politics to religion, might not agree on much, but who share a devotion to certain core principles. Talk to Courtney and she’ll tell you how much energy I put into avoiding social commitments, but it’d be different if we could throw a party for everyone who subscribes to TCM.

Now that’s a night out I’d look forward to!

So now what?

As time passed, it became clear that we were so focused on releasing the movie that we hadn’t fully appreciated the amount of time and energy it would take to run the kind of Substack our subscribers expected and deserved. How does a movie become a magazine or a newsletter? We’ve been trying to figure that out on the fly. You may have noticed that our “subscribe” button still reads “watch the movie.” We’re working on it!

Anyhow, this Substack demands so much time, but our main job is still filmmaking. And that demands a lot of time too. So we had to make a decision. What should we do?

That’s where our friends and colleagues

and

come in.

At “The Coddling of the American Mind” premiere. (L to R) director Ted Balaker, co-producer Hector Herrera, producer Courtney Moorehead Balaker, co-producer Pazit Cahlon.

We’ve enjoyed collaborating with them since we began producing The Coddling movie. They’re co-producers on the film and they’re responsible for the gripping animation viewers enjoy so much. But they’re not just producers and animators. They’re also writers with a deep knowledge of coddling-related issues. That’s why I’m so happy to announce that Hector and Pazit have come aboard as TCM senior editors!

They will not only assume some of the current workload, they’ll also bring new things to TCM. Some will be very visible. They’re responsible for some of your favorite posts at TCM and you can look forward to more essays from them. Some of their contributions will be less visible, including beefing up our online presence to entice more folks from other platforms to check things out here at Substack.

Thanks to their backgrounds, Hector and Pazit also approach coddling issues in interesting ways.

Hector is a creative director and animator and taught for ten years as a sessions professor in the Illustration department of the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCADU). He writes about grit, anti-fragility, and his concern for younger generations.

Pazit is a writer with experience in children's television and the absurdities of safetyism in cartoons. She likes to explore how the loss of social mores, habits, or standards that GenX experienced as public education may have contributed to a more fragile mindset.

Hector and Pazit are a married couple who have been naturalized Canadian citizens for decades and are in the midst of pursuing legal immigration to the United States. As we continue the countdown to America’s 250th birthday, I’m looking forward to hearing from these soon-to-be (fingers crossed) Americans. In fact, Hector already provided a preview of what’s to come with this touching essay: I’m a Mexican-Born Canadian Hoping to Become an American: This is Why the U.S. is So Special

So please help Courtney and me welcome Hector and Pazit to Team TCM!

They’ll be adding more interesting ingredients to an already eclectic mix of contributors, including our regulars:

LB — she didn’t want to be an Asian Tiger Mom, so she became a free range homeschool mom instead.

Margo Margan , our Gen Zer contributor who discovered the coddling community after she was misdiagnosed with autism and graduated from her “social justice” high school.

Doug Mann , a dissident Canadian academic whose areas of expertise include political science, philosophy, social theory, and popular culture.

Lenore Skenazy , the Queen of the Free Rangers, and president of Let Grow , the organization that’s leading the movement for childhood independence.

Let Grow Randy Wayne , a Cornell University professor of biology and natural philosopher who’s not afraid to shake things up at the Ivy Leagues.

And Yours Truly, a heterodox filmmaker, homeschool dad, and former network news producer and think tanker.

TCM has also been honored to publish recent contributions by Yale psychologist

psychiatrist

,

,

, educational therapist and homeschool mom Lynn Collins, play advocate Dr. Damien Puddle, zillenial counselor and nature enthusiast

, entrepreneur and founder of

, web engineer and designer

, a scary hippie lady who lives in the woods and who may or may not be a witch named

, and, and my 10-year-old son!

And, of course, we’ve been very proud to publish contributions by the guys who started The Coddling of the American Mind journey, authors of the bestselling book

and Jonathan Haidt.

We’ve created this community together.

Please help us do more.

I hope you’ll support our effort to bring the un-coddling message to even more people.

All the best,

Ted

