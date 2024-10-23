The Coddling of the American Mind movie is finally available on Prime Video, as well as Apple TV, Google Play and Substack, and Team Coddling Movie and I are excited to reveal some exciting new developments.

But first we thought it’d be fun to bring you some new sights and sounds from some of our favorite stops along the way—and this film has come a long way already: a first-of-its kind Substack release, a global tour, the release onto the platforms listed above, the forming of this wonderful Coddling movie community, and so on.

But for our first stop, we’ll return to The Coddling movie’s premiere!

Help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:

Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack.

Rate and review it on those platforms and at IMDB (where the film currently enjoys a 9.4 rating).

Ask your friends to do the same.

On that night back in February, a raucous audience of 400 piled into the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills.

The event attracted the kind of mix you usually don’t find at film premieres.

There were studio execs who confessed to not being able to speak their minds at the office, free speech advocates, public intellectuals, university staff, parents, students—even comedy legend John Cleese!

The evening was hosted by our dear friend Karith Foster, and included a spirited Q&A with Courtney and me, as well as The Coddling book co-author and free speech hero

(who tells his story on screen), and two more of our dynamic interview subjects, Dr. Anthony Rodriguez (one of those brave professors who isn’t afraid to go against the grain), and Saeed Malami (I was so happy he was able to hear the audience roar with laughter at his funny quips).

Members of Team Coddling Movie are never in the same place all at once, and part of what made the night so special was being able to share it with so many colleagues: co-producers Hector Herrera,

, and Tyler Gurd, consultant (and free speech champion!)

, composer Scott McRae, shooter Benjo Arwas, sound mixer James Parnell, and impact director Susan Self, who did so much to make the night so memorable.

The video at the top of this post conveys the vibe from that electric night, and later on we’ll release the Q&A from the premiere, as well as sights and sounds from other special nights.

Below I’ve included another moment I won’t forget—here’s to you,

!— as well as more photos from the premiere.