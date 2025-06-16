The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Patty Berry
6h

I have to agree more with Vicki Abeles' approach. I am 83 and if I had not had home work as a an elementary student I would have had a harder time getting math concepts and reading skills. I was fortunate to have parents who loved to read and read to me and as I progressed in school the homework I had was definitely a benefit. I had teachers that gave us projects to do at home and reading that was inspiring. I wasn't overwhelmed because the teachers then were invested in their students success and had the freedom to keep discipline in the class room, and when help was needed they gave us options. All through my years in school I had teachers who made class relevant and required research in English, history, civics and social studies, to name a few. We also had PE everyday and clubs that gave us the opportunity to delve deeper into things that interested us like Debate teams, Key club, Home Ec, Thespians, Orchestra, Chorus, Marching Band, Shop, etc. I went to schools in different parts of Louisiana and New Mexico,. Back then the states were in charge of education and the curriculum was much more experiential and we were exposed to cultural events in the arts, sports and sciences that taught good human relations in ways that were respectful and mannerly, but also honest without shoving ideologies down our throats that went against honoring the honesty, integrity, fairness and thoughtfulness so important to having productive lives. I honor the truly devoted and wonderful teachers we have today while knowing there are quite a few who probably shouldn't be in the profession. We have "Golden Apple " award winners in our family so know what it takes to be a good teacher. Thank you all.

The Radical Individualist
3h

Maybe my memory is a little faulty, but my memory tells me that not all students do all reading assignment. Of course, I ALWAYS did mine (fingers crossed behind my keyboard).

There's no obvious answer to getting kids to learn. Making it fun is one obvious approach, but not everything we need to know is fun to learn. Part of learning to handle adulthood is in learning to put the stuff that needs doing ahead of the stuff that you want to do.

I was a teacher, back when. And of course I was a student before that. Teaching is an art as well as a science. Each teacher needs to be the teacher that they are, and not be shoehorned into an educational straightjacket of dogma.

Of all my teachers, I remember Miss Monkmeyer best. She taught HS sophomore English. She had every student engaged, all the time. Even the goof offs. She even made grammar seem interesting! I watched her do it, yet I can't really tell you how she did it. She was a natural. If she had been forced into some predetermined educational doctrine, it would have ruined her effectiveness.

