The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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Tim's avatar
Tim
1dEdited

The maternal instinct has to go somewhere and if it's not in the/a home then it's out there in the world mothering other people's kids. Since the 60's the first ever pill generation, that is, the first generation of women freed from having children, has 'enjoyed' indeed fewer if no children. And so, to the playground to regulate and make things safe! The 'fewer' is indeed significant as if you've only got an heir, you're going to be logically more concerned for their safety. Have a spare or 5 and you can afford to lose one. Or two. "But, but, but every child is precious!" The men who've been silenced: "Better to lose some so all can live fun lives. No one likes to be over parented. It makes you lame. I don't want my kid, or anyone else's, to be lame. Bring back the teetertoters, monkey bars, merry go rounds and huge mondo swings. Was their damage via those every year? Yes, but oh the fun. And unbeknownst wisdom learned along the bumpy way."

Oh, and re "... it had the unintended consequence of making things scary and sometimes stagnant." This untended argument is colossal cop out. This bubbled world and its stunting affect on kids was and still is, completely predictable. Again, put women with their natural mothering instincts in charge of the world, and you've got a nursery.

And the solution is to legislate some more? How about we fire up the Handmaiden's Tale and get more kids out there so parents, specifically the nones/fewer women, can chill out. Ouch! I was joking! ... kinda ;-)

Respectfully

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Dave's avatar
Dave
7h

I like to tell my grandkids about how as ten year olds with paper routes my friends and I once rode our bikes to a nearby small airport. We gave a pilot we didn’t know a couple of bucks for gas and he flew us over our homes in a Piper Cub. When I got home and told my mom her response was “that’s nice, get ready for dinner” and that was it.

We lived in a Chicago suburb and would ride the train to the Loop and wander through the big department stores and once ended up on State street south of Van Buren outside a burlesque show hoping to get a peek inside. A friendly doorman waved us in for a free show. That we never mentioned to our folks.

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