Kristen Bell tells Jimmy Kimmel that, during a trip to Copenhagen, her kids, 11 and 9, roamed the Tivoli Gardens theme park by themselves.

The free time spent sipping coffee and playing cards was “heaven,” Kristen says. And as the star of The Good Place, she knows whereof she speaks!

As do we! Independence is great for KIDS AND THEIR PARENTS!

A Huffington Post piece on Kristen’s bold move links to some practical advice: Ours! Our Let Grow programs for parents and for schools make this kind of trust and confidence normal again. And all our materials are free!

Yes, you can be as Let Grow/Free-Range/relaxed (though perhaps not quite as rich or good-looking) as Dax and Kristen.

What’s Good for the Kids is Good for the Parents

Kristen talked about the joy of spending a big chunk of free time with her spouse. But as the HuffPo wisely added, “It also gave their kids an opportunity to practice navigating the world without their parents overseeing their every move.”

And then there’s a quote from yours truly, who says it to you all the time:

The only thing that I’ve seen that really rewires parents and allows them to start being Dax-and-Kristen-like is doing it. You have to actually let go at least once, and when the kids come back and they’re excited — or they screwed up and they forgot to get the change but it’s OK and everybody has a laugh — that rewires the parent.

You don’t have to go to Denmark to rewire! Just try stepping back a little — and prepare to be amazed.

Of course, stepping back is hard for many parents, even those with kids much older than Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s children.

The Problem With Tracking Kids at College

A front-page article in The Wall Street Journal described the difficulty — even agony — some parents are feeling when their kids go off to college and are harder to track and help from afar.

Or, as the headline put it: “Surveillance Parents Face the Ultimate Firewall: Freshman Year.”

As you know, at Let Grow we don’t blame parents for the fear and loss they feel at any stage of the parenting game.

However, we DO blame a culture that has gotten both generations used to the idea that kids doing anything on their own will simply fail (or feel bad trying), so they need constant supervision and assistance.

“My Child’s Laundry Card is Broken!”

Thus the Journal piece, by Tara Weiss (who seems to have her finger on the pulse of modern parenting), quotes a mom in a 24,000-parent support group on Facebook. The mom is, “So worried for my child” who is dealing with a “humid room, broken laundry card and other inconveniences.”

That this mom is worried — well, that’s sad. I wish she had some faith that her kid could figure things out. But the fact that someone else in the group chimed in, “I’m so sorry. So hard on our mama hearts when they struggle”— that’s not sad.

That is actually a cultural artifact. Years from now, anthropologists reading that thread will declare that this is the moment when the word “struggle” ceased to mean “a difficult challenge” and came to mean “a child doing anything without an adult’s help.”

A Wake-up Call

Dumb down “struggle” and you dumb down a generation. To wit, another mom quoted in the piece wonders what kind of device she could get for her son that would make sure he wakes up in time for class.

Hmm. What could that device be? It sure would be popular.

And another mom (go, Tara!) told her support group that when she checked her phone at 1 a.m. to see where her son was, he wasn’t in his dorm room. Is it possible, she wondered, that the Snapchat map was inaccurate?

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions.

How to Worry a Little Less

This kind of worry — like many kinds of worry — is best treated by exposure therapy: Exposure to how it feels to NOT always check on your kids. Exposure to how great it feels to see them muddle through on their own.

(For this to happen sooner, I highly recommend the independence-building K-12 homework assignment, The Let Grow Experience. Ask your kids’ school to assign it. It’s free! Or get our Independence Inventory to help your teen start their own journey to independence. )

And yet the colleges themselves have decided — like enablers — to keep this co-dependent relationship going. According to one parent, Ohio State sends home a “barrage” of emails, including instructions on how to delicately tell your kid that the deadline for finalizing their schedule is BARRELLING DOWN! You don’t have to say it that bluntly.

“Parents might say, ‘Are you planning on adding or dropping a class?’” the newsletter suggests.

A Growing Field

There’s even an association (of course there is) for college administrators in charge of parental communication. It had 49 institutional members in 2009. Now it has 230. Meanwhile, the number of parents interacting daily with their college kids grew from 37% last year to 44% this year.

That’s quite a leap!

I realize that a simple text, “Did you get into the play?” Or “Hope the test went well” does not make or break a young person. But the belief that our kids need this kind of volley to feel attached and loved is not true. Kids and parents are more firmly attached than that.

And the belief that kids need our help to replace a laundry card from three states away is not a belief in anything but our kids’ cluelessness. Which, if we can stand back and let our children blossom, college is about to change.

Be sure to check out Lenore Skenazy’s nonprofit Let Grow, where this essay originally appeared, and her much-loved book Free-Range Kids: How Parents and Teachers Can Let Go and Let Grow.