Jonathan Haidt Talks 'Coddling' Movie on TODAY Show
The message keeps reaching bigger audiences
Yes to anti-fragility, no to victimhood culture. Why not consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to ‘The Coddling’ Movie Substack?
This morning Jonathan Haidt appeared on NBC’s TODAY Show.
Viewers were shown clips from The Coddling of the American Mind movie.
Jon and host Savannah Guthrie discussed movie, the book the movie was based on, as well as Jon’s latest book, The Anxious Generation.
If you’d like to help spread The Coddling movie’s message of anti-fragility, free speech, and hope, please …
check it out on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play and right here on Substack.
rate and review the movie on those platforms and at IMDB.
ask your friends to do the same.
Excellent! Haidt is so great in this clip.
GREAT COVERAGE! I have not watched the Today’s show since Savannah Guthrie smeared Nick Sandman many years ago. But I was happy to see her interest in your research. Bravo