Enjoy these sights and sounds from our second special screening at the Angelika Film Center in NYC. Apart from the screening itself, the event included a reception and Q&A featuring Jonathan Haidt, Anthony Rodriguez, Saeed Malami, and Courtney and me.

The conversation was steered beautifully by our pal

who heads up

Thanks to our other event partners Mark Metzger and Gabriella Timmis of

Braver Angels NYC Alliance.

And thanks so much to all of you came out for that exhilarating event. It was a treat to meet old and new friends, including plenty of Coddling Movie subscribers.

Later on we’ll post the Q&A from the event.

This NYC special screening happened this spring during the same East Coast trip in which Courtney and I stopped at Harvard, Princeton, Wake Forest, and Cornell for special screenings.

While at Cornell, we had the great pleasure of being hosted by Dr.

, who is doing fantastic work at that university.

Randy has since become a contributor to this Substack and we’re always grateful for his wise words. He also took the time to provide our team with with a powerful endorsement:

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie highlights, through individual stories and entertainingly, the untruths told to college students today that lead to too many students having an unnatural, unhappy, and anxiety-filled existence during their college years. While the college years should be among the best years of their life as they transition from dependence on their parents to independence, the shift now is from a dependence on their parents to a dependence on an incoherent woke ideology that permeates throughout campus. The ideology coddles their minds so that they are too afraid to say what they think and think as a unique individual according to where evidence leads them. This paralyzes their minds. The Coddling of the American Mind Movie has the power to awaken students and parents from this institutionalized nightmare. Randy Wayne, Cornell

“Excellent” … “Terrific” … “Great. Important. Eye-opening”

(Steven Pinker, Harvard psychologist … Michael Smerconish, CNN … Chris Gore, Film Threat)

Help spread The Coddling movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope: