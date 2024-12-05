This month marks five years since the beginning of one of our culture’s more astounding falls from grace.

Imagine being beloved around the world, and then, suddenly, being reviled around the world:

I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman.

But it looks like the mob’s most hated witch will avoid a public torching. It looks like her third act is just beginning. What a time to be J.K. Rowling.

It all began in December 2019.

The Harry Potter author Tweeted support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who had lost her job after questioning the monoculture view on transgenderism. Rowling wrote: "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like ... But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"

In 2020, Rowling amplified her views with a 3,600 word essay she published on her website. She then quickly became the worst person in the world. She remained the most successful author on the planet, but the entertainment industry still shunned her. At least for a while.

Then came some cracks in the monoculture.

It Started with Dave Chappelle