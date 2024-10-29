Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Below you’ll find some transcribed excerpts from the interview, go here for the entire exchange.

All the best,

Ted

Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker calls The Coddling of the American Mind movie “excellent” and Chris Gore of Film Threat says it’s “great, important, and eye-opening.”

If you’d like to help spread the movie’s message of antifragility, free speech, and hope:

Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack.

Rate and review it on those platforms and at Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (where the film currently enjoys a 9.2 rating).

Ask your friends to do the same.

Smerconish

Jonathan Haidt is the author of the number one New York Times best seller The Anxious Generation. He co-authored an excellent book a couple of years ago with another regular guest on this program, Greg Lukianoff, The Coddling of the American Mind.

It is now a movie. I've seen it. It's terrific.

Jonathan Haidt, this is funny. This is coincidental. He's also an applause line in my current speech on the Mingle Project. This is Jonathan Haidt. Jonathan, welcome back to the program.

Haidt

Michael, it's always a pleasure to speak with you. Thanks for having me on again.

Smerconish

So your most recent book is The Anxious Generation. And as I mentioned with Greg Lukianoff, you published The Coddling of the American Mind a few years ago. Now that's been turned into a movie. Talk to me about the thesis of The Coddling of the American mind and how it in retrospect, now seems to fit, in my view, like a glove with the same themes of The Anxious Generation.

Share

Haidt

Oh, good, absolutely, I'm thrilled about this new movie.

So you know, the story of The Anxious Generation is it's a tragedy in two acts. One is the loss of the play-based childhood, and the other is the rise of the phone-based childhood. But there's a third piece to this, which I didn't cover very much in this book, because The Coddling the American Mind was about it, and that is there's a set of terrible, terrible ideas, three great untruths, ideas so bad that any kid who embraces all three is almost certain to be unhappy and unsuccessful, and here they are.

What doesn't kill you makes you weaker, so avoid anything that's upsetting. Always trust your feelings, which is ridiculous. Wisdom is being able to question your immediate reactions and come to a wiser conclusion. And the third is that life is a battle between good people and evil people. And if you see the world that way, you'll always be angry, and you'll never understand the people on the other side.

So the book, The Coddling the American Mind, was about those three great untruths, and how in some ways, those are pushed in schools, movements, gentle parenting. You know, trigger warning, safe spaces, all this, all this stuff that wasn't there in 2010 that arose in the mid 2010s, all that stuff was predicated on the idea that kids are delicate. They're fragile. We need to over protect them.

So we wrote the book. And two very talented filmmakers, Courtney and Ted Balaker, who had produced movies about, you know, Can We Take a Joke? about free speech. They had the idea of turning the book into a movie. I was like, Well, how are you going to do that?

And what they did was they found five college students with very different backgrounds, and they interviewed them about how they showed up at college full of hope.

Two of them were from other countries. They came here expecting freedom and and, you know, a vibrant intellectual life, and what they found was this stifling, fearful atmosphere where if you say one thing wrong, you'll be canceled. And so it's a really powerful portrayal of what these terrible ideas are doing to create this cancel culture, to create a climate of fear that is stifling our kids' growth and creativity.

Smerconish

Where can people watch the movie The Coddling of the American Mind?

Haidt

Oh, it just came out. Thank you. It just came out.

It's on Amazon Prime Video. It's on Apple TV. It's on Google Play. And if you just go to thecoddlingmovie.com you'll find everything there. It's, you know, I think it's a wonderful movie. It's very moving. I mean, some of the scenes are really moving, especially how some of the kids triumph over these terrible ideas.