The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
9h

Dear Flatulus,

As Margaret Mead or Donald Keys wrote, "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world: indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has."

https://quoteinvestigator.com/2017/11/12/change-world/

thanks,

randy

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William Markham's avatar
William Markham
1h

I fully support placing the plaque with entire quote.

If Cornell's present administration cannot stomach such a quotation next to the American President who ended slavery, then it has lost the plot, deserves our scorn and derision, and should not be entrusted with the management of this storied institution. Fire them and hire open-minded educators who favor debate, hard questions, literacy, and academic liberty. That is the American way, even if illiberal progressives and MAGA reactionaries believe otherwise and prefer to shut down debate and dissenting views.

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