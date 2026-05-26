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This semester I met with an associate dean to negotiate a retirement agreement, and I mentioned to her that I had some unfinished business I wanted to discuss with her regarding putting a bronze plaque next to the bust of Abraham Lincoln. I had been involved in the successful effort to return the bust of Abraham Lincoln to public display at Cornell.

In 2022, Cornell removed the Lincoln bust and a display of the Gettysburg Address from a prominent place in Uris Library during renovations. The removal sparked controversy among alumni, faculty, and commentators who viewed it as symbolic of a broader institutional discomfort with American history and identity. After public criticism and sustained advocacy, Cornell eventually returned the bust to public display in 2023.

A Proposal for Reconciliation

Thankfully, the associate dean was interested in helping me and asked if I would write a proposal, which I sent to her on March 27, 2026. Here it is:

Subject: A Bronze Plaque to go with the Lincoln Bust in Uris Library

Dear Corrie,

I am asking you to commission a bronze plaque to go alongside Vinnie Ream’s bust of Abraham Lincoln in Uris Library with some of the text of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. The text is about healing a polarized nation. The words and sentiment are exactly what our nation and university need to hear now.

Bust of Abraham Lincoln at Cornell University

The bust was made from Abraham Lincoln’s last sitting before he was assassinated for his courage to end slavery. Both Vinnie Ream and Abraham Lincoln were friends of Ezra Cornell. Ezra Cornell purchased the bust and brought it to Cornell University. I believe that the busts of Mr. and Mrs. Cornell in the Founders’ Room in Anabel Taylor Hall were also done by Vinnie Ream.

Vinnie Ream was the first woman to be commissioned to make a statue for the Capitol Rotunda. In that statue, Abraham Lincoln is holding the Emancipation Proclamation in his right hand. In the full-length statue in the rotunda, we know what he is looking at—the Emancipation Proclamation—and that answers the question as to why Abraham Lincoln’s head is facing down and to the right in the bust.

Photograph courtesy of the Architect of the Capitol

I would like to see a bronze plaque with the words of the last paragraph of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address on it next to Vinnie Ream’s bust of Abraham Lincoln:

With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations. — from the Second Inaugural Address of Abraham Lincoln, March 4, 1865

And if that is too long for a plaque (which I hope it isn’t), this would also be OK:

“With malice toward none, with charity for all” — from the Second Inaugural Address of Abraham Lincoln, March 4, 1865

Corrie, I appreciate that you will try to accomplish my goal of getting a bronze plaque to go next to Vinnie Ream’s bust of Abraham Lincoln, so that we can bring Lincoln’s heart and healing words of reconciliation to Cornell when they are needed.

I am copying Justine Guariglia, Elaine Westbrooks, Ezra Cornell, and Ken Davis on this email because I think that they may have an interest in this project.

Thanks,

randy

A beautiful and well-written children’s book about Vinnie Ream and Abraham Lincoln

The same day, I got the following reply:

Hello Randy,

Thank you for the nudge and the support for elevating the bust of Lincoln! I will work with our internal team to see if we can find some opportunities.

Very best,

Corrie

Related

The Administrative Response

However, I was disappointed to get the following message from the associate dean on April 30, 2026:

Hello all,

Thank you for your patience as Elaine and I met with colleagues in leadership and across our teams. We were able to connect yesterday to review and align on what we learned.

We appreciate your passion for Cornell and your commitment to highlighting our important collections and institutional assets. Unfortunately, given the materials of the sculpture, we are unable to attach a plaque directly to the bust. In addition, we do not install plaques on walls, as this would limit our flexibility to relocate objects for new exhibitions or to develop themed displays.

At this time, and in the context of Resilient Cornell, we are also not in a position to prioritize this request over more pressing needs, particularly the retention and recruitment of critical staff.

Thank you again for your dedication to strengthening Cornell as a world-class institution and for supporting our mission of “…any person, any study.”

Very best,

Corrie

I wrote back immediately:

Dear Corrie,

I would like to take a leadership (or perhaps anti-leadership) role here and suggest that the plaque could be put on a stand as opposed to a wall, since the message “With malice toward none, with charity for all” stated in public (or professed as it were) by a university would probably bring more positive attention and kudos to Cornell than any other action taken by Resilient Cornell.

What do you think?

Thanks,

randy

Cornell alum and former deputy attorney general of the Commonwealth of Virginia Ken Davis also replied:

Subject: Re: A Bronze Plaque to go with the Lincoln Bust in Uris Library

I fully support Randy and the placement of a plaque on a stand. To that end, I would be happy to donate $500 to the University for this purpose.

— Ken Davis

Is there hope?

This year, a Committee on the Future of the American University set up by Provost Kavita Bala is charged with envisioning the future of Cornell as an American university.

I envision putting a plaque with the words of Lincoln’s Second Inaugural next to the Lincoln bust sculpted by Vinnie Ream would be a good omen regarding the future of Cornell as a world-class American University rather than an unimpressive and nondescript Globalist or Global Institution.

Or is it possible that homegrown White Guilt combined with all the foreign money invading Cornell, puts us in a position where we cannot be a red, white, and blue American University? It is worth noting that coincident with the increase in money from authoritarian countries, we discarded our red, white, and blue seal (left) for a literally characterless one (right).

Please join our fight to rebuild Cornell as an American university where “With malice toward none, with charity for all” is not too difficult a message to profess.

As Sancho Panza says to my hero Don Quixote, “While there’s life there’s hope.”