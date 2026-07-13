The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
6m

They could mow the lawn, do the dishes, clean their room, clean the house, wash windows...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture