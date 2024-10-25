In Santa Barbara with Princetonians for Free Speech: (L to R) Jason Jewell, Todd Rulon-Miller, Courtney Moorehead Balaker, Colin Balaker, Ted Balaker, Kaleigh Cunningham, and Stuart Taylor

Seeking truth used to be central to the Ivy League mission, and you’ll still find the T-word in official mottos and other artifacts from long ago.

But good luck finding anything resembling truth without a culture of free expression. And from that infamous congressional testimony to FIRE’s College Free Speech Rankings, it’s clear that the Ivy League has lost its way when it comes to free speech, open inquiry, and viewpoint diversity.

But every time I think the Ivies are completely doomed, a ray of sunshine pierces the darkness. There’s Steven Pinker at Harvard.

Each has done so much to advance free speech, open inquiry, and viewpoint diversity, and each has been instrumental in bringing The Coddling movie to campus. Pinker, as well as Harvard Undergraduates for Academic Freedom, made our first Ivy League special screening possible. Wayne, along with the Cornell chapter of Heterodox Academy, made our second Ivy League special screening possible. And, along with along with Whig Clio, we have PFS to thank for our third Ivy League special screening.

On Tuesday in Santa Barbara, PFS orchestrated another special event featuring Courtney, me, and clips from The Coddling movie. We were honored to be included in a program that included remarks by a current Princeton student, as well as PFS leaders Jason Jewell, Todd Rulon-Miller, and Stuart Taylor, who are Princeton alumni themselves. PFS is aimed specifically at Princeton alumni, and our event was designed to introduce the organization to some of the many Tigers who call Santa Barbara home.

Courtney and I have traveled to so many campuses for screenings and we’ve noticed some quiet, but powerful rumblings. The campus muzzlers get lots of attention (and for good reason), but what is less obvious is the counterrevolution. Lots of people, including students, professors, parents, and alumni are fed up with academia’s culture of censorship, intolerance, and narrow-mindedness.

University leaders have proven to be unmoved by criticisms from all kinds of people, but they do have to pay attention to some constituencies including alumni who provide a crucial source of funding.

So think about PFS in that context. This most pressing of issues—free speech—has a new champion at one of the nation’s most prestigious universities. PFS is a new organization but has already attracted something like 1,900 members. PFS is in the midst of a big push to increase membership, and the more their ranks grow, the harder it will be for the administration to ignore speech-related issues. We’re so used to illiberal trends taking hold at Ivies and then spreading to other campuses, but it’s still possible that the Ivies could exert a positive influence on other universities.

We shared a leisurely lunch with PFSers Jewell, Rulon-Miller, Taylor, and Kaleigh Cunningham, and I noticed something I’ve seen among the free thinking remnant at other universities. Although they have good reason to be dour, they were the opposite—optimistic, quick with a smile and a joke. They’re curious and they’re great conversationalists. They enjoy creating a culture of free expression in their day-to-day lives and that will help them attract more and more people to their cause.

After all, would you rather go to a party thrown by the typical Associate Dean or by a group like Princetonians for Free Speech?