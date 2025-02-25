Dear Coddling Movie Community,

The following essay was written by an anonymous female Gen Z college student. After you read it, you’ll know why she chose anonymity.

We’re happy to provide her with a platform to say what she couldn’t say in class.

All the best,

Ted

By Anonymous

I read the assignment (worth 20% of the final grade) in my junior level, college marketing class and found myself feeling upset, even angry.

The premise was interesting.

We were tasked to empathize with a niche market for a client to explore. However, the professor chose a niche market based on a highly politically charged topic. The title was, “Empathy-Based Marketing + the Transgender Consumer.”

I took a step back to think about why I found this assignment aggravating. Am I transphobic? No. Am I just tired of the bandwidth dedicated to the trans community? Well, yes. But that wasn’t the issue here either.

Why the Trans Market?

I decided to examine the argument generously, in the best possible light. Maybe the point was to have the student empathize with a class of consumer who may be particularly difficult to empathize with?

However, that interesting premise could only work if the community was one with which the student actually felt challenged to empathize. In other words, a heterosexual man could be challenged by empathizing with a lesbian, an athlete challenged by empathizing with a wheelchair bound individual, or an atheist challenged by empathizing with an Amish person. By dictating that all students empathize with the transgender community, the professor only presented a challenge to those who have reservations about transgender women in women’s sports, rest rooms and prisons, or who are skeptical of “gender affirming care,” etc.

That push back group tends to be more right leaning, but the majority of the class are left leaning. So clearly the intention was not to challenge the students’ ability to empathize, but to challenge the beliefs of those who don’t share the professor’s ideas. I came to the conclusion that the assignment was designed to push the professor’s ideology.

The space to explore whether the niche market should even be contemplated by the client was not in the assignment’s description. After the Target and Bud Lite marketing blowback, I might argue that the client should pivot away from culture war issues, which risk alienating their existing market. The professor’s rubric did not permit grappling with this essential question.

Focus on the Negative

The assignment’s “Trans Shopper Experience” portion left no room to praise the field trip store for what they did well for our niche consumer segment. We were tasked to, “Identify and document 5 negative (trans shopper) experiences” in either a Walmart or a Target. I chose Target.

Wandering the aisles, I found the hygiene section titled, “Personal Care,” not “Women’s Care,” and photos of downs syndrome, deaf, overweight, multi-racial, and handicapped models. I kept thinking that Target is as inclusive as any store could possibly be. Truly, Target has cast a broad net to capture as many niche markets as possible. Coming up with 5 negative things for ANY community in Target was challenging.

Instead, what I noticed were things that would upset ALL markets… stock boxes blocking aisles, unfolded and disorganized clothing sections, missing sizes, mislabeled price tags, empty product space, etc. I couldn’t help but feel the transgender community would be as upset as I was with these issues, but “ALL markets” wasn’t the assignment. The professor demanded that we find grievances that would only upset the trans community, even if few or none existed.

I completed the assignment.

The 20% of my grade scared me into answering the questions exactly as the professor intended, with zero push back. This professor has done an excellent job at shutting down my voice. My third year into college, I know exactly what most professors want me to say and I say it to keep my grades high. I say it to keep my scholarship.

I suspect the thoughts that I don’t express are valid, and I would welcome the platform to explore them further. But I know now that the University can not be trusted to be that platform.