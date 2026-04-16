It’s the season for college acceptances and rejections. I know this only because over a recent girls’-night-out dinner, one of my friends talked about her eldest son’s college application journey. She recalled the stress of helping him with his college applications last fall. She’s grateful the process is finally over. She’s relieved because her son got into the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida. They were still waiting for responses from a few reach schools, but at least she knows her son is going somewhere.

She and her husband went to USC and UCLA respectively. That was over thirty years ago, when college costs weren’t astronomical and competition wasn’t as fierce. Other alma maters in our group include NYU, BU, and Oberlin, and each mom also went to some type of graduate school. So expectations for the kids are typical mid-Tiger mom level. We are a bit mellower than the Ivy-or-bust parents. Maybe.

The next oldest kid in our mom group is a sophomore in high school. Then come the middle schoolers, including my son. One boy attends our local public middle school, which feeds into our county’s top public high school. His mom is already working hard to pad his college resume, adding his activities and his membership in the National Honors Society. Another middle schooler is enrolled in one of our city’s top private schools. And then there’s my son, who’s never been enrolled in any school, public or private.

Does School Hinder Motivation?

Ned Johnson tutors high-achieving kids who attend the most elite Washington, D.C.-area schools. He provides best practices that help them forge successful futures. If you want to hire him, it’ll set you back $500 per hour. But there’s a more economical option: Read The Self-Driven Child, the book he wrote with William Strixrud.

For many parents, it’s probably easier to spend $500 than to remain calm when thinking about your child’s future. But the book’s first lesson is realizing that your child’s future is not in your hands. It is in their hands and the more your child realizes that, the more they will find purpose and be motivated to achieve something they will be proud of.

Ironically, I saw in The Self-Driven Child the case to remove school from the equation entirely. Doing that gave me the freedom to put all the best practices into action 24/7, without the restrictions that a traditional school day imposes. Even though it never mentions the practice, I think of it as the best homeschooling book available. Every challenge the book highlighted was an artificial school-made challenge. One example is the sleep cycle shift for teenagers when their circadian rhythms shift later by about two hours. Early school times interfere with the shift, causing sleep deprivation—a big no-no for healthy brain development. Well, if there is no school bell your child needs to heed … problem solved.

Another important point Johnson makes is that if you as the parent are working harder than your child on something your child should be doing/studying/making, then you are fostering dependency and not autonomy. And aren’t autonomy and self-reliance ultimately what we want for our children? Aren’t these things what fend off helplessness and depression?

One of the big complaints I hear from school parents centers on the work they have to do to help their child complete an assignment. But things are different at my house. The older my son gets, the less work I have to put into homeschooling. He can teach himself. I simply provide the tools and books.

A New “Three Rs” - Required Basics for my Son’s Education

Traditional school starts with the “Three Rs” – reading, writing, and arithmetic. The additional “three Rs” I focus on for my son’s homeschooling journey are reflection, relationships, and resilience. Together these three encourage him to be anti-fragile.

Reflection — one of the few abilities only humans can do. And reflection is needed to problem-solve, create, and innovate. Reflecting on something imparts personal meaning and packages that knowledge as a personal memory. AI cannot reflect. AI may help solve a problem, but it cannot tell you how that solution affects you personally or provide meaning. Meaning grows from reflection and reflection is all about the DMN.

I first encountered the concept of the Default Mode Network (DMN) from The Self-Driven Child. Understanding DMN changed how I viewed learning. I didn’t realize how much learning and brain development is done in the background, in our subconscious, and while we sleep. Johnson notes that “the default mode network is very important and uses 60-80% of the brain’s energy.” How much DMN time is squashed when we max out our kids’ schedules, fill every visual space with a screen and fill every pause with music?

The DMN can only be active when we’re not actively doing something. In this liminal space:

the DMN is projecting the future and sorting out the past. It’s processing your life. It activates when we daydream, during certain kinds of meditation, and when we lie in bed before going to sleep. This is the system for self-reflection, and reflection about others. It is the area of the brain that is highly active when we are not focused on a task. It is the part of us that goes “off-line.”

So what? Parents may say, “My child is too busy studying for perfect SATs to worry about DMN. DMN won’t get my child into Harvard.”

Perhaps not. But a healthy DMN will prevent your child from feeling rudderless like many students across the country, including at Harvard. The book states:

A healthy default mode network is necessary for the human brain to rejuvenate, store information in more permanent locations, gain perspective, process complicated ideas, and be truly creative. It has also been linked in young people to the development of a strong sense of identity and a capacity for empathy.

Relationships — when your child does not have a positive relationship with the teacher, they disengage, no matter the subject. My son’s primary teachers are me and his father. My son has taken classes here and there with various teachers and all experiences have been a positive, but no relationship trumps the parent-child relationship.

Resilience — the ultimate trait needed for human success. We cannot help our children study for resilience. We cannot simply give them resilience either. It is earned through their suffering. It is gained through their adversity. We can only provide support from the sidelines like a quiet coach observing their players; not like those screaming coaches yelling at the refs, nor those overenthusiastic parents screaming “good job!” from the stands at every single thing their child does.

Also by LB

A Self-directed and Self-taught Project

About a month ago, my son decided to build himself an RC Crawler truck from scratch. I’m not sure where he got the inspiration. Somewhere from his DMN, I assume. He also wants to make his own course in the backyard so now we have a 2-by-4-foot bare patch of dirt waiting to be filled with rocks, a bridge, and other obstacles for his remote controlled truck to crawl over. He researched and priced out all the parts he needed to modify a basic truck frame, and ordered them. I know absolutely nothing about RC Crawlers. Neither does his dad.

In their book The Disengaged Teen, this is what Jenny Anderson and Rebecca Winthrop call the “explorer” mode. Explorer mode is the ideal mode you want your child to be in:

What Explorers have that other modes lack is not just engagement but agency, the ability to set meaningful goals and marshal resources to meet them. Agency isn’t just having a plan, it’s being able to plan and execute that plan even if it means overcoming barriers along the way. It requires tapping into internal resources, like effort, and external ones like experts.

The authors list three other modes: resister, passenger, and achiever. Achiever is the sneaky one. Kids in this mode are excelling in school, but deathly afraid of failure. These are the kids that get into elite colleges, but start drowning immediately because they never experienced failure and can’t grapple with true challenges.

During his RC Crawler project, my son was definitely in explorer mode. After conducting extensive research, he ordered parts from three different vendors. Some parts were backordered, so he 3D-printed them so he could still build his truck ASAP. He told me about shocks, special foam for tires, brass this, aluminum that, suspension, flex blades, a light bar, an extra screw kit, this type of battery and that particular remote. He looked up wire management. (I didn’t know that was a thing.) He kept commenting that “If I use [brand A] body, but every other part of the truck is not [brand A], is it still considered a [brand A] truck?”

“Ah, the ol’ Ship of Theseus Paradox,” I replied. He nodded, deep in philosophical thought. He’s asking because each brand part comes with stickers to put on your truck and he doesn’t know which sticker brand is most appropriate to use. Reflection.

He built his completely modified RC Crawler this past week. It actually works. Of course I am relieved because he invested $600 of his own money into this project. It’s the most money he’s spent so far on one thing. As he gets older, his projects get pricier.

Last year he spent $500 on a high-speed RC car. But now he’s too cool for stock cars. Everything has to be “mod-ed.” Of course, to me it all seems silly, but the best thing to do in this situation—where my son devoted all his time and money into this self-directed project—is to keep my mouth shut. I only have the privilege to watch from the sidelines.

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Self-reliance in Action

So he’s testing out the truck on our kitchen counter and the motor doesn’t sound smooth. He tried a few different things to figure out the cause of the problem, but nothing seemed to eliminate it completely. ChatGPT offered little applicable help. He didn’t want to take the whole truck apart either. He thought he needed to reprogram the motor but my old Mac could not read the type of file he downloaded to reprogram the motor. I saw the frustration and anger rising in my son and it was getting late.

I told him it’s time for bed and to figure it out the next day. At bedtime, he starts to catastrophize out loud. He thinks he has to take everything apart. Or take it to our local hobby shop and have them fix it which may cost him more money. He questions if he made a mistake even doing this project. My only responses, which I have repeated several times in the past year, are:

There’s always a solution.

It’s the first time you tried this, you can’t expect it to go perfectly.

You just have to keep trouble-shooting.

You can’t think clearly if it’s getting late.

Sleep on it. Let your subconscious do the work and sometimes you’ll think of something later on.

The next day he did more research on the internet and figured out the problem had to do with the timing of the drive shafts. He was able to fix it without taking the entire truck apart. Of course I was relieved (again). You hate to see your child struggling, but you just have to wait it out. When they come out on the other side, the feeling of competence is priceless. It was the best $600 investment. A totally self-taught, self-directed project he can show and use with his own hands. And I didn’t pay for any of it. I simply had to give him the time and space to do it.

These are the moments when I’m most proud of my son. This is when I’m confident he’s on track to thrive as an adult. I don’t need the report cards (he’s never had one) or certain curriculums completed (he has none). I see him problem-solving on his own now. He doesn’t crumble when things don’t go smoothly. He no longer asks for my help, but sometimes asks for my input on various options he is weighing.

Back in College Land

My friend’s son finally heard from his reach school, the University of Michigan. Last week, his mom said that he’s probably not getting in there, but she’s fine with that. Even though he has a ton of AP classes, his weighted GPA is not sky high and his SAT scores didn’t break 1400, so she’s being realistic.

Yesterday she texted the group, “He got into Michigan!” She said she was crying and laughing all night when he got his acceptance. Everyone congratulated her and commented on what a good job she did as a mom. I told her Michigan teams just got into both the Final Four and Frozen Four so that’s good. Winning schools are good to go to.

Of course, my son building and fixing his RC Crawler pales in comparison. However, in my eyes, it’s a huge accomplishment. If my son keeps solving problems on his own and tackling harder projects each year, I know he can deal with life and the “real world.” And we’ll see in four years if I’ll be spouting off any notable college acceptances. But I’m not focusing on that.

I want him to have the anti-fragility to thrive wherever he decides to go.