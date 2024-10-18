Yesterday I revealed the outrageous news that, contrary to our longstanding agreement, Amazon had not released The Coddling of the American Mind movie onto Prime Video.

Now it’s day two, and the movie still isn’t available.

Yesterday, I was measured in my response as I didn’t want to jump to conclusions. But I was furious yesterday and am much more frustrated today.

This situation is starting to smell worse.

Our team has just learned from someone closely involved with our release, someone who has shepherded many movies onto Prime Video, that, in his experience, this is the first time Amazon hasn’t released a movie on the designated date.

Amazon still hasn’t given us a specific reason for this massive screw up, just that “they’re looking into it” and they expect the movie to be available soon.

This is a huge deal for a “problematic” independent film looking to reach a big audience.

Prime Video had been the outlet we were promoting most. After all, just about everyone uses Amazon, so we had access to a massive potential audience.

Even if the movie suddenly becomes available today, so much damage has been done already. We have been planning our release for many months, and have devoted many thousands of dollars and countless hours to it.

Our Los Angeles premiere, our release onto Substack, our global tour — everything was building up to this wide release.

Amazon’s actions ripple far beyond its Prime Video platform. They have hamstrung our efforts to garner earned media and publicize the outlets that have made good on their promises.

Viewers can currently watch the movie on AppleTV, Google Play, and Substack.

Please spread the word about The Coddling of the American Mind movie:

Watch the movie on Apple TV, Google Play or Substack. Rate and review it on those platforms at IMDB (where the film currently enjoys a 9.2 rating). Ask your friends to do the same.

Remember, you won’t be asking your friends to spend time on an unknown entity. Our movie has already been embraced by diverse audiences across the US and beyond.

Thank you to all of you in the Coddling movie community—without this community I’d just be yelling into my office way (and I do enough of that already).

