In threads and elsewhere, the Coddling Movie community has proven so generous in supporting other members who are struggling in various ways. You might not always see the fruits of your compassion, but I hear from those you’ve helped.

Now it’s time to take the next step. We’ve identified another way to tap into the community to help the community.

It might be hard to find these days, but few things are better than good conversation.

And few places offer so many opportunities for good conversation as The Coddling Movie Substack. The reason is simple — YOU.

You’re a smart, thoughtful, and engaged group of people who enjoy good conversation.

So I’m very excited to announce the very first Coddling Movie Conversation Club.

Members will meet twice a month via Zoom to talk about “coddling” topics as well as other topics. Sometimes meetings might not have a set topic, but all those details will be up to the club to decide.

Our very own

suggested the idea, and she will lead the first club.

Those of you who’ve read her insightful essays know she’s a great fit. Apart from being steeped in the coddling world, she also has plenty of experience with Braver Angels, a remarkable organization that knows a thing or two about good conversation. In fact, I first met Margo at a Braver Angels screening of The Coddling Movie.

Feel free to vent or get things off your chest, but to state the obvious, the club is not the place to foment extremism or advance a political agenda. It’s a place for fellowship, but not therapy.

It’s a place to speak frankly and freely with people who probably share your values on important issues related to free speech, open inquiry, and the perils of social justice extremism.

And to add to the fun, you’ll probably disagree on some things too. But the goal is to approach each interaction with a spirit of generosity. Assume good will. Give others the benefit of the doubt, and so on.

Since conversation works best in small groups, we’re limiting the first Conversation Club to four new people (five total with Margo).

Those who would like to join the club must be:

Paid subscribers to The Coddling Movie substack

At least 18-years-old

Interested in joining the Conversation Club?

Send me a private message

Include a sentence or two about why you’d like to join

First come, first served!

Once we have a group of five, I’ll connect everyone and the members can decide on the schedule that works best for the group.

If you’d like to start your own conversation club, let me know in the comments or send me a private message.

If you have other ideas for groups or ways to tap our community to help the community, please let me know in the comments.