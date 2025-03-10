Many see a label like autism as a lifesaver. Those who discover their diagnoses as adults usually wish they’d received them as children. Getting the label back then, these adult autistic folks say, would have spared them much frustration and pain. So it’s no wonder is so eager to identify autistic children.

But there is another side to the story: Misdiagnosis.

I was misdiagnosed with autism at age seven. I met zero percent of the criteria. My misdiagnosis is even more surprising because girls are much less likely to receive a diagnosis of autism.

Many professionals believe autism is under-diagnosed in females, and every diagnosed female I’ve met feels lucky to have her diagnosis. All have a story of their autism being missed—of it being hard to identify.

What Went Wrong?

While I was too young to know the exact reason I was misdiagnosed, I believe the psychologist based it on moments of frustration stemming from being bored and under-challenged, and how I was the only child who chose not to play kickball in my small first grade class. She decided to give me the diagnosis just in case.

I’m also intellectually “gifted,” but in the evaluation process, my giftedness went overlooked. Many gifted students experience problems related to boredom and have different interests from their classmates. These difficulties do not match the severity of a clinical disorder, and are usually resolved by being placed into a more intellectually challenging environment.

Several parts of my psychologist’s report either miss key data or misinterpret incidents. When I failed to ask for a tissue, my psychologist labeled my oversight under “problems with verbal requesting skills.” My mother remembers when she was given the report, she was told, “Now you can get services.”

It sounds like I was diagnosed just so I could get some help.

The thing is, I didn’t need help. I didn’t need therapy or accommodations. I was hurt by receiving therapy I did not need.

A diagnosis is supposed to offer three benefits: Services, Community, and Explanation. While I don’t dispute there are benefits in these areas when the diagnosis is accurate, when misapplied, there will be harm instead. Allow me to illustrate how my misdiagnosis did damage.

Services: When They’re Unneeded

Therapy made me feel constantly on guard. It taught me—and this was reiterated for years— I could not possibly fit in.

When I would then go out into the world, instead of feeling supported by the services, I struggled to interact. Therapy shut down my natural instincts, and replaced them with self-doubt. In my head, I would tell myself, “You have autism. These people don’t get you. You won’t understand them.” I was taught to fear the outside world because I would be overwhelmed or misunderstood.

But I’m not.

If I had trusted my natural instincts, I could have had a completely normal trip to the supermarket or conversation with neurotypical people. I once had to make a phone call for class, and after it ended, I started crying. Not because I was scared, or because the call was hard—but because of how easy it had been. How saying the right thing came naturally. After that, I was angry, so angry, at the autistic community for misleading me about the challenges I would face.

Treatment kept me isolated, and I missed out on core life experiences. I was given all sorts of accommodations, like extended time on tests, that I did not need in the slightest. Rather than making me feel relieved, the excessive help humiliated me. Using the diagnosis to explain my behavior resulted in teachers and relatives being “understanding” of problems that weren’t there. They did not treat me this way out of assumptions or stereotypes, as some autism activists decry. They were being perfectly understanding of someone with autism.

The problem was I didn’t have autism.

Also by Margo Margan

Community: When It’s Not a Fit

Neurotypical people function differently than people with autism. Just as an autistic person will struggle around their more typical peers, a neurotypical kid will struggle if she’s around only autistic peers. Neurotypical kids need more active conversations. They need their social cues acknowledged just as much as autistic kids need their unique social cues understood. The reason you don’t hear this acknowledged much is that neurotypicals are rarely in the minority.

That, however, was my experience. I was placed in autistic classrooms, where the adults in charge believed I would be at home. My teachers thought being around “fellow” autistics would make me feel safer.

But it didn’t.

Most of my peers were introverts. My autistic classmates had unique fears and unusual ways of communicating I could not relate to at all. Most friends rarely reached out or initiated conversation. Our relationships were made up of hours of awkward silence.

I felt so isolated.

I was scared by the chaos of the people around me. The teachers and counselors advised me to be understanding of my peers—saying they could be great friends if I just tried hard enough to get to know them. That’s easy to say if you already have your social needs fulfilled. That was not me. As painful as it is, if you are trapped in an environment where you do not belong, you have no choice but to reject it in order to find what you need.

Therapeutic culture promoted one of the Three Great Untruths: “Always trust your feelings.” Or, to be precise: “Protect the feelings of autistic kids.” When autistic people encountered relationship difficulties, my community blamed a judgemental society. My community considered respecting the needs of neurotypicals unnecessary, even oppressive.

If I questioned the treatment I was receiving, I’d be shut down. “You can’t say that,” therapists insisted. “That creates a stigma. Mental health treatment is helpful. It just is.”

I was stopped from saying anything critical of the mental health system. It was forbidden to say therapy harmed me or autism “supports” harmed me. One of the worst things I could say was that I didn’t have autism.

I’d started believing I was only uncomfortable with therapeutic treatments due to stigma and my own stubbornness. But after I realized my misdiagnosis, I finally felt I had the right to choose what worked for me. So I quit therapy. All of it.

Now I feel amazing. The best I’ve ever felt. The happiest and the healthiest.

Share

Explanation: When It’s Wrong

Those who receive a correct diagnosis often report feelings of validation, but when someone is given a label they do not need it hurts them to identify with a diagnosis they don’t need. It’s disorienting to have others insist a diagnosis fits you when it doesn’t.

For a time, I entertained the possibility that others knew better. As I read autism advocacy websites and forums, I found more to compound the distortions I’d been fed. I came across stories about how tapping one’s fingers when bored was “stimming” and vague statements about “struggles in conversation” that could easily be used to pathologize myself.

Even though I lacked serious signs of disorder, I assumed any awkward moment or shy, nerdy personality trait was a sign of autism. Small natural human fidgets, having a hobby I was a geek about, disliking the sound of squeaky markers, not eating a side dish at dinner I didn’t like—I led myself to believe all of these were complex, neurodivergent traits that made me incompatible with neurotypicals.

I almost failed a dance class because I believed my autism meant I couldn’t escape being an awkward dancer. Having poor coordination, after all, is part of the autistic experience.

I’ve since learned these traits are not exclusive to autism. Anyone can be bad at dancing. It’s not inherently a marker of a major cognitive difference. What’s more, anyone—but maybe especially people who don’t have autism—can learn and improve.

The most confusing things I read in online autism forums were the other participants’ reactions to the statement, “You don’t look so autistic.”

The replies would be along the lines of either “Yes, but it’s really hard for me in my head,” or “That’s because I’ve been forced to act normal.”

But these “normal” behaviors were natural for me.

When I read those statements, I felt as though no one in the autistic community would believe my social skills to be real, instead seeing them as a painful effort to “fit in.” Even if I naturally thrived as a leader, or wanted to be outgoing, or enjoyed making small talk—in thinking the label was true, I believed those things just had to be really, really hard for me. And most of the time, the notion that I was “masking” continued to make me shoot down my true personality. Books, articles, and forums on autism constantly reminded me the outgoing leader who sometimes emerged just could not be me.

Feelings ruled the autistic community.

If someone felt like they were autistic, they’d identify any of their traits as symptoms of autism. Questioning these proposed symptoms meant you were a bigot or autistic person in denial. Doubting a diagnosis, even for legitimate reasons, infuriated the community. Rarely was professional clinical data examined.

I can understand the suspicion surrounding a rejected diagnosis. Other models of feelings-focused therapy culture deem a diagnosis false just because the patient doesn’t like it. A school social worker even openly told me he’d throw away diagnoses he determined a patient qualified for if she told him she didn’t want them. I’ve seen others praise my stand on misdiagnosis as an endorsement of this medical foolishness.

Those who struggle to hear what I’m saying often share one common misconception: Thinking I was judged for my autism diagnosis. These people can only understand what it’s like to not fit in. They can imagine needing a different sort of accommodation; what they can’t imagine is genuinely just not needing any help.

For this reason, narratives about embracing the outsider scare me when I hear them. I’ve been trapped in the outsider’s story for so long, singing a song on repeat without ever knowing the words.

I was never judged for my diagnosis. It affected me so greatly because of the medical ramifications of it. There was no freedom from the diagnosis. No escape. No way for it to avoid affecting who I was. There’s no way to simply brush it off like an unfortunate accident.

If anything, I was praised for my autism. It was something prized to have, and taboo to shed. I was not a person with autism, but an autistic person. That was the language taught to me by the autistic community.

The celebration of autism stole any celebration of me. To provide an example, I came across a blog post on an autism community website entitled “How Satoshi Tajiri’s Autism Helped Create Pokémon.” Seeing that, I felt as if it did not matter what talents I had—all of my strengths belonged to autism.

I may as well be putting “Autism Spectrum Disorder” in place of my byline.

Realizing Your Old Narrative Was Wrong

I distinctly remember the moment I realized something was wrong.

I was sitting in a beach house, just observing the room, and I recall my exact thoughts: “I am looking at a lamp. I am looking at this lamp through my autistic perspective.”

Though the label had always felt like a trap, it was there that it really hit me. Autism had overtaken everything. Something was wrong. I couldn’t wait any longer. I had to get out.

Suggestions to just go with my gut and ignore the label weren’t enough for me. I’d already been lied to so much. If I wanted to be sure I wasn’t autistic, I needed some real data.

So that night, I contacted SENG (Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted), experts on gifted students and their frequent diagnostic errors, to inquire about investigating a misdiagnosis.

That’s the moment where I first joined the gifted community. That’s how I got to be where I am today.

I understand many feel celebrated because they are autistic—they feel the diagnosis affirms who they are. From where I stand, it can look like some feel there is no difference between what autism is and who they are—these things are one and the same.

What I can say is this: celebrating autism never felt like celebrating my true personality. I had been pushed so far into an isolating diagnosis that it overtook my entire perspective. It was not something belonging to me that I felt proud of, but an outside force I had to sell myself to.

After my erroneous diagnosis, I endured years of traumatizing therapy, isolation, and medications. I felt so empowered, so free, so understood when I discovered the label that would reframe my “Autistic” behaviors as a minor personality trait: weird.

I wish I was never “identified” when I was younger.

A version of this essay appeared at Third Factor.