The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margo Margan's avatar
Margo Margan
17m

Glad to see more Gen Z voices speaking out!

I understand what it’s like to be primed for a protest. The pressure to speak up (or else be called immoral!) dominated my teen years enough it burned me out from any engagement with politics as an adult. I needed a break to live my life without worrying about saving the world.

To the author - not sure if you’re reading this, but you aren’t the only one who’s felt this way.

Reply
Share
Drixlrp's avatar
Drixlrp
13mEdited

I teach a first year uni film course. I found this year’s incoming cohort particularly distressing as most students are finding some kind of victim hood to use in their project. The most concerning was a young woman raging about the tyranny of men and their uncontrollable oppressive force. But her words didn’t seem to come from experience but parroted academic slop. I can also attest that most of my colleagues have morphed into vocal social justice warriors and are rewarding students who do the same.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture