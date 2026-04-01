The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
5d

I love Nerf wars. But lately, the new guns with the 1/2 size bullets....HURT! 200FPS. My son has a collection displayed in his bedroom like some John Wick wall.

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1 reply by Ted Balaker
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Killahkel
5dEdited

The rebellion begins with a Nerf gun! No stopping you now. :-)

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