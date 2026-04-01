Dear Coddling Movie Community,

A few weeks ago, my wife, our son, and I spent a lovely evening at a nearby park. We went there together, but my wife and I spent the time mostly apart from our son. We visited with parents, while our son and a couple-dozen other kids engaged in warfare.

Relax, it was a Nerf war!

And I’m frankly a bit jealous about how much Nerf technology has advanced in recent decades. When I was a kid, we had Nerf footballs, and not much more. But at this battle, I witnessed all kinds of spongy firepower, including a Nerf gatling gun!

The kids battled for more than two hours, during which time there were no screens in sight and almost no parental involvement. The kids figured out the rules on their own, even the event itself was organized by a kid, an industrious 11-year-old named Judah (OK, maybe his dad helped a little!).

I was so impressed by Judah’s victory for kid-centric free play that I asked his dad if TCM could publish an interview with his son. He agreed, and in keeping with the spirit of the Nerf war, the interview was conducted by another 11-year-old, my son “CT,” a friend of Judah, and one of the combatants.

This seems like a good time to remind everyone of something Lenore Skenazy mentions often: kids prefer play time to screen time:

An explosive Harris Poll finds that actually, what kids eight to 12 REALLY want to do is hang out together in real life — with no adults hovering, and no screens. They go online because that’s the only place they can still meet up with friends, play and have adventures and have fun without constant adult supervision. Being glued to screens is their DEFAULT not their DESIRE.

Judah and his friends reminded us parents what kids can accomplish when adults give them some space and a little freedom.

All the best,

Ted

CT

What is a Nerf war?

JUDAH

A Nerf war is these plastic guns that shoot little bone bullets with rubber tips. I hosted a whole bunch of other kids and we all had a battle.

CT

Whose idea was it?

JUDAH

Well, at school, originally, me and my friends were just talking about how it would be fun to have a Nerf war. So when my dad picked me up, I was telling him about it, and he said, “You should do a Nerf war,” and that’s how it got all started.

So it was originally me and my friend’s idea, but I would say it was mainly my idea.

CT

How did you put it together?

JUDAH

So we went onto Google Drive on the computer. We wrote down things like the address and everything, the dates and time, what to bring, and then I printed it out, and then gave everybody a flyer at school, church, and jiu-jitsu.

CT

So did you make the flyers? Or did your dad make the flyers? Or was it both of you?

JUDAH

He helped me make the flyers, but I but I handed them out, and then he told me what to do, and then I did everything.

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CT

How long was the Nerf war?

JUDAH

A little over two hours.

CT

Alright, what time?

JUDAH

Four to 6pm

CT

Why did you do a Nerf war?

JUDAH

Well, I have been wanting to have this giant battle with all my friends and have fun. So I did a Nerf war.

CT

How many people were in the Nerf war?

JUDAH

Probably at least 20.

CT

How did you get people to join?

JUDAH

I just handed out the flyers and asked if they would want to come. And then some of them said yes, others couldn’t make it because of baseball or just because of other things.

CT

Where was the Nerf war?

JUDAH

It was at a park.

CT

How do teams work?

JUDAH

So there was this hat, and then we put two different types of darts, gray darts, and then blue darts, in it. And then all the kids would come up and choose the darts.

And then if you got a blue dart, then you would go to the blue team. If you got gray, then you would go to the gray team.

CT

So was there an even split of people per team, or was it a bit lopsided?

JUDAH

I would say it’s slightly lopsided. The other team had, like one or two more kids, but it was still fun.

CT

What team were you on?

JUDAH

I was on the gray team.

CT

Will you do it again?

JUDAH

The Nerf war? Yeah, I’m gonna try to do it again.

CT

What did you learn from it?

JUDAH

Well, I learned how to set up and organize events like that, and then I learned how to invite people.

CT

What advice would you give to other kids who want to organize events on their own?

JUDAH

I would say, if you want to organize an event, I would tell your parents about it first, and then I would ask them, your parents, to help you learn how to set it up and put it together.

CT

So how long was it was this Nerf war in the making? How long did it take to come up with the idea and then make the flyers and just get people to come?

JUDAH

It took about three weeks.

CT

Did anything surprise you?

JUDAH

No, not really. I kind of had it all in mind of what it was going to be like.

CT

What was the hardest part?

JUDAH

Probably running around with no Nerf gun, trying to find some water, with people shooting at you.

CT

Was it fun?

JUDAH

Yes, it was very fun.

CT

Alright, well, that concludes our interview. Thank you very much.

JUDAH

Thank you for interviewing me.