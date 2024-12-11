Dear Coddling movie community,

Misdiagnosis is traumatic.

If we label normal behaviors as permanent disabilities, misdiagnosed people might believe they will never be able to overcome life’s challenges. A misdiagnosis of autism may lead to social isolation.

Treatments could include the misapplication of psychiatric drugs that come with side effects capable of scarring children physically and mentally. My own experiences with Risperdal prescribed for my misdiagnosed autism caused constant dizziness, symptoms I endured for seven years while my psychologists did little to resolve them. I still experience dizziness even though I’ve stopped taking that drug.

Mental health professionals contribute to the problem by lumping conditions together: “The intersection between disability, queerness, and giftedness cannot be ignored.” That statement comes from an article published at SENG (Supporting the Emotional Needs of the Gifted), and it has quietly eaten at the back of my mind since I first read it. Such language could pathologize homosexuality again and cause other confusion.

Fomenting Confusion

Mental health professionals and activists often conflate gender and sexuality under the abbreviation “LGBTQ+.” That makes it easy for parents and teens to mix up treatments. Gay teens may read an article about transgender kids that includes the term “LGBTQ+ teens” and think they need trans-related help.

The rise of new terms like “Thrice-Exceptionality” conflates three things—neurodivergence, gender identity, and sexual orientation—that are distinct. Such confusing language could lead to many kinds of catastrophes, including misapplied treatment.

I’ve seen how many children and teens blindly go along with the conflation of terms.

For instance, they see themselves as both queer and mentally disabled. Often straight, cisgender, and neurotypical children believe it is bigoted to keep conditions separate. The movement they march with promises protection, but promotes evil. Desperate parents may even come to believe that their children will become suicidal if drastic and improper treatment is not immediately obtained.

The Rise of Self Diagnosis

Mental health professionals should avoid misinformation, but even if they did many kids and teens would continue to spread misdiagnosis on their own. Self-diagnosis has been spiking.

Many awkward teenagers seem to use psychiatric diagnoses to explain why they feel “weird.” Autism has become so overused as a fashion label, that its definition is evaporating. When a term like “mental disorder” has lost its meaning, it is understandable how teens mix up normal emotions with more serious issues.

The same trend happens with students who say they are gay or transgender— they typically lump the terms together under the “LGBTQ+” moniker. “Queer” can be synonymous with “weird.” As my high school counselor explained, many kids call themselves “queer” if they feel they are not heterosexual but don’t know their specific orientation. As a teen, I questioned if I was bisexual, and felt afraid of the fanfare I might receive because of it.

But many see new labels as trendy, and it can be tempting to declare that you’re part of a minority group. Gen Zers know such a designation can bring attention, and teens often welcome the glamorous new “identity.”

Mental health professionals have set a bad example for their young patients. They should be more careful with their language and take care to not increase confusion.

The current path will lead to malpractice and misery.