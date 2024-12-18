The last decade has been quite a mess, hasn’t it?

The Coddling story is especially concerned with how young people’s rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide shot up suddenly. But much more went wrong.

Race relations got worse. So did political polarization. We saw the rise of Cancel Culture, self censorship, and creeping illiberalism.

One episode that anticipated our recent wave of madness is the infamous Duke lacrosse case of 2006.

The team hosted a wild party that included strippers, and one, Crystal Mangum, claimed she was gang raped. No other witnesses could corroborate her story, but that did nothing to prevent a brutal rush to judgement: Duke faculty depicted the accused students as rapists, the local prosecutor lied to the court to advance his political agenda, activists piled on, and The New York Times printed more than 100 stories about the case, thus setting the stage for a nationwide rush to judgement.

The Duke lacrosse players at the center of the controversy had their reputations destroyed, but eventually the tide turned.

The court threw out the charges, DA Mike Nifong was disbarred, and the students forced Duke into a settlement for defamation.

Ten years ago, I produced a documentary short for FIRE that features K.C. Johnson, co-author of the book Until Proven Innocent: Political Correctness and the Shameful Injustices of the Duke Lacrosse Rape Case.

Here’s how Johnson summarized the episode:

This was a case that served different agendas of differing groups. For Nifong, he wanted guilt because it would help his cause in the primary. For the Duke faculty members, portraying their own students as racist advanced an on-campus agenda of making more hires dealing with race, class, and gender, and requiring more courses in race, class, and gender. And for The New York Times, this was a case that fit very much the basic assumptions of a typical Times journalist that white, male athletes were out of control, with both sexual and racial connotations, and that advancing this would sort of advance a broader ideological agenda of The Times. And so it was almost a perfect storm of a case in which a variety of different groups could exploit the case for their own purposes.

Producers from ESPN’s 30 for 30 series contacted me about the doc and I then learned they had begun production on their own documentary that was ultimately titled Fantastic Lies.

That a legacy media outlet like ESPN would cover the injustice done to the Duke lacrosse students highlights just how egregious the case was. Yet, in one way, the saga remained unresolved.

Crystal Magnum continued to stick to her story—that is, until last week:

Crystal Mangum, the woman who falsely accused three Duke men’s lacrosse players of rape in 2006, admitted she lied about the allegations and asked for David Evans, Collin Finnerty and Reade Seligmann’s forgiveness. Mangum made her confession in an interview published Wednesday on “Let’s Talk with Kat,” hosted by Katerena DePasquale, at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women. Unrelated to the lacrosse case, Mangum is currently in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder of her then-boyfriend in 2013. “I testified falsely against them by saying that they raped me when they didn't, and that was wrong, and I betrayed the trust of a lot of other people who believed in me,” Mangum said in the interview. “[I] made up a story that wasn't true because I wanted validation from people and not from God.”

In October, while at an event that featured The Coddling Movie, I had the pleasure of meeting Stuart Taylor, the eminent attorney and journalist who co-authored Until Proven Innocent with K.C. Johnson.

I complimented him for his important work on the case, but neither of us could have foreseen this turn of events.