Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Thank you for another stimulating year!

Thanks to all of you who subscribe, and we’re especially thankful for our paid subscribers who ensure that we can continue to serve many thousands of people.

We’ll be on a vacation schedule this week and next, and during this period we’ll be sharing some of TCM’s most popular posts from the past.

Today, I’m going “way back” to the early days of this substack (2024!).

Enjoy!

Ted

Give a gift subscription