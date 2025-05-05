Dear Coddling Movie Community,

I recently wrote an essay that examined why young, progressive women are so anxious and depressed.

I argued that part of the explanation could be that they’re taught to believe that society is systemically sexist and reject evidence to the contrary. Of course, it’s important to highlight actual sexism, but if an instance of suspected sexism can be better explained by reasons unrelated to bigotry, we should regard that as good news. Doing otherwise just makes girls and women think the world is darker than it really is.

But unfortunately the myopic messaging starts early. You’ll even find it in podcasts for kids, as my son and I discovered while listening to a Million Bazillion episode about the “pink tax.”

The hosts examined why some “girl” products cost more than some similar “boy” products. They encouraged listeners to be outraged by the pink tax even though there are good reasons to believe it’s not an example of sexism — the episode actually provided some of those reasons, which makes the hosts’ conclusion all the more frustrating.

It’s very clever, but I suppose that’s what we should expect from someone with an all-time great bio like this: “Scary hippie lady who lives in the woods and may or may not be a witch. Old enough to not care what you think.”

All the best,

Ted

Controversies like the “pink tax” annoy me to no end.

I have three daughters, and the "EVERYTHING IS SEXISM" messages aimed at them really irritate me, especially since I am old enough to remember actual sexism, such as my aunt being denied a mortgage because she was an unmarried woman — despite the fact that she was a nursing supervisor at a large hospital and made more money than my dad did, and he had a mortgage.

Some products mostly bought by females cost more than similar products mostly bought by males, but there’s more to the story than that. First of all, it's not like we women are forced to buy the pink "girl's" item.

We can buy the unisex or the men's version; no one is preventing us. I recently bought a Carhartt winter jacket; I ended up getting the men's version because it was $40 cheaper, and I like oversized jackets. Plus, it had bigger pockets. The tradeoff is that I now look like a construction worker when I wear it, but I don't care.

Similarly, I wanted a woman-specific mountain bike from Juliana (the women's division of Santa Cruz Bicycles) solely because it came in a beautiful color. My husband talked me out of it, pointing out that since mountain bikers are about 85% male, a woman's bike would have lower resale value than the standard "unisex" version.

Sigh ... I did want that lovely purple color, though! And I was willing pay more for it, if I had to.

Women's clothes … well, the fact of the matter is that women tend to like clothes a lot more than men do, and we tend to want new clothes much more frequently than most men do, and we tend to care more about being in style than men do, and we want our clothing to flatter our bodies to a much greater extent than men do.

Men's clothing is all pretty basic; the cuts are looser and roomier, there's not a lot of of design work going into it and the expectation is the man will wear a pair of pants or a sweater until it falls apart, at which point he will buy a new one that is likely very similar to the old one.

Women don't generally approach clothing like that; we want to look stylish, we want it to make us look thinner or younger or sexier or whatever (which admittedly is a lot to ask of a garment), and there's a lot more variation in shape from one woman to another than there is between men.

Most men, for example, have shoulders wider than their hips, and the big variation is how large or small the belly is — but women come in all sorts of shapes from slender and willowy to curvy to athletic to pear-shaped to apple-shaped to hourglass-shaped.

So there is a lot more design and fit testing that has to go into women's clothing. And all that design work costs money; so even if the women's version of a garment costs roughly the same in material and labor to sew, the designer will have probably spent much, much more time on the pattern than on a comparable men's garment.

If we ladies collectively really cared about this, we would stop buying women's clothes and just adopt the male approach of buying a few utilitarian, shapeless garments and wearing them until they fall apart.

But we don't do that, because the idea of wearing unflattering ugly clothes forever is depressing to us, and we are willing to spend large amounts of money on clothes that make us feel pretty because it is apparently worth it to us.