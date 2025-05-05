The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Nathan Woodard
3hEdited

Great essay. Thanks for posting it. It has been so sad and bizarre to watch 50 years of progress in women's rights being undermined and reversed by culture wars against everyone to the right of Trotsky. The idea that the differences between men and women are a patriarchal hegemonic social construct etc. etc. etc. is neck-to neck with identity politics as being the dumbest and most destructive idea since Marxism.

Margo Margan
3h

Thank you for sharing this!

It's been a struggle to explain to people I'm not fighting for my life. I tend to not mention my gender in online forums, mainly because I don't have to and I like to be as anonymous as I can, but when it does come up I usually get replies like, "Wow! Yeah, girls can get harassed a lot, so I can see why you're doing that."

Said replies are the reason I continue not to share my gender, and also spend a lot more time offline during March. Online groups are easy to tune out, luckily.

But when I encountered this doomsday messaging in person, it sometimes felt like I HAD to be a struggling victim in order to be socially acceptable.

