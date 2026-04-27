What do you say? Will you do it?

Will you put down your phone, unsubscribe from those newsy podcasts, ignore the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, and turn off CNN, Fox News, and whatever MSNBC is called today?

Will you refuse to learn about Iran?

Maybe you think it’s too late. Maybe you’ve watched some explainers (on 1.5x speed of course). Maybe you’ve finally figured out the difference between Khomeini and Khamenei. We all want to sound informed online and at dinner parties. But let me tell you something you already kind of know. You still don’t know squat about Iran.

And it’s not just you. It’s me too.

But that’s OK. I’m not here to mock anyone. I’m here to save us from ourselves. You see, Kyle Dunnigan, the comedian (and recording artist!) is standing up for ignorance. And it’s time for the rest of us to follow his lead.

Yikes! I hear you cry.

Wouldn’t that make us ignoramuses (ignorami?)!

Don’t we have a responsibility to be informed citizens!

No. No we don’t. At least not in the usual way. Our society suffers from many afflictions, but, contrary to popular opinion and NPR fundraising drives, ignorance remains low on the list.