We’re in the midst of graduation season, so my neighborhood is being taken over by lawn signs — large obnoxious lawn signs announcing to everyone who drives by that their dear Johnny has graduated.

Sometimes it’s high school.

Sometimes it’s middle school.

Sometimes, it’s simply third grade.

There are simple rectangular signs, one for each kid, standing tall and proud by the front door.

And then there are the gigantic — each letter needs its own stake in the grass — billboards covering the entire front yard. I’ve seen “Congrats Sarah, class of 2031,” which seems preposterous because 2031 is six years from now, and who can guarantee Sarah will graduate with her class?

And why limit her? Couldn’t Sarah work extra hard and graduate a year earlier?

I even saw a lawn sign last week showing off a VPK graduate. VPK in my state stands for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten. Every child is eligible for this state-sponsored glorified daycare, but no child is required to attend VPK to enter kindergarten.

So can one even fail VPK and not graduate? Impossible.

If it’s expected that a child will graduate VPK, or middle school, and frankly high school — why are we celebrating a nothingburger accomplishment? Yes, I believe graduating high school or passing your GED is a nonaccomplishment. If our current national test scores reveal anything, it’s that our students can barely read and write but are still going up in grade level.

The house across the street from me has one of those 20-foot-long yard signs indicating one of their precious children has graduated high school. There is even a sub-sign with #DONE displayed. Done with what? Done with childhood perhaps.

Am I the only one that feels graduating high school is just the beginning?

I agree it’s okay to celebrate within your family that your dear child has passed a certain milestone, but is it necessary to announce it to the entire world as if precious Sarah has won the Nobel Prize? What messaging are these yard signs giving to kids? That they are extremely special and amazing.

And we wonder why we are raising a generation of narcissistic, self-involved people that balk at the first sign of challenge. Everyone simply expects to collect the award and move on to the next level in life—no need to work hard for it. Not only do they expect to level up, but they expect the effusive praise they’ve received since their VPK days. Even if they do believe they worked hard to graduate — big deal. You’ll need to work harder as life continues.

When Everybody’s Special

David McCullough Jr. published “You Are Not Special” back in 2014 after his 2012 commencement speech at Wellesley High School’s graduation. He states:

You’re not special. You’re not exceptional. Contrary to what your U9 soccer trophy suggests or your glowing seventh grade report card… you are nothing special. You’ve been pampered, cosseted, doted upon, helmeted, bubble -wrapped … But do not forget that you’re not special.

His words still ring true today, but unfortunately nothing has improved in the last decade with Western-style parenting nor with children’s agency or the carpe diem attitude. Only yard sign companies have been doing wonderfully well since McCullough’s speech.

In fact, I don’t remember ever seeing a yard sign highlighting anyone’s birthday or graduation back in 2012. We limited ourselves to just our social media wall back then … the good ol’ days.

Today we’ve probably never talked to our neighbors, so they’re not on our followers list. But we still want them, as well as our friends and their friends, to know how proud we are of our precious children simply getting older and by default, “graduating.”

McCullough continues:

If everyone is special, then no one is. If everyone gets a trophy, trophies become meaningless. We have of late, we Americans, to our detriment come to love accolades more than genuine achievement. We have come to see [accolades] as the point, and we’re happy to compromise standards or ignore reality if we suspect that’s the quickest way or only way to have something to put on the mantelpiece.

We definitely have compromised our standards and ignored reality since these words were spoken. Since no one invites actual people inside their homes anymore, we now need something to post on our social media page and front yards that forces strangers to see our “look at how amazing I am” signs.

How Did We Get Here?

I got my first puppy about 20 years ago while living in New York City. I enrolled in puppy kindergarten, which was a basic training class. I had a Rhodesian Ridgeback, which is a breed known to grow only a few inches shorter than Great Danes and weigh at least 100 lbs. In the past, Rhodesian Ridgebacks were used for lion hunting in Africa.

Even though New York City may feel wilder than the African savanna at times, I didn’t need my dog to hunt. But I did need him to be properly trained, socialized, and obedient to my commands. The worst thing would be me unable to control a dog nearly as big and heavy as me on the streets of New York.

The first and most helpful thing the dog trainer told us new owners is the NILIF principle. NILIF stands for

“Nothing In Life Is Free.” She told us that our puppies have to earn their training treats and we should never give them a treat or praise simply because they are cute. The training focused on positive reinforcement.

And it worked!

It was hard to resist wanting to smother my cute puppy with love and attention just for his cuteness, but I remained strict. I knew it would be harder to retrain a 100-lb dog than a 15-lb puppy. Treats were given only after obeying a command. Same with meals. Nothing was done for the dog just because.

As the puppy got better at obeying commands and understanding expectations, the treats could disappear or be intermittent. One didn’t need to positively reinforce every action for the rest of the dog’s life. It’s quite different than how parents raise their kids.

Today’s parents think they continuously need to praise their child for all eternity, even when their kids simply meet the bare minimum of expectations. My puppy became the best dog — properly socialized to both dogs and humans and perfectly behaved. And I didn’t need to constantly have a bag of treats with me.

I teach the same principle to my son.

He has to earn everything, but he still has a nice life getting lots of things from family for birthdays and Christmas. The rest of the year — he must buy things himself or wait for his next birthday. Sometimes I fear he is still spoiled and wonder if I’m not instilling enough of a hard work ethic.

But when he compares himself to his best friend, he believes otherwise. He complains that his best friend gets anything and everything just because. And it’s true.

My son and his best friend both got 3D printers recently.

My son conducted lots of research and bought his printer on sale. He went with an older model because that was what he could afford. My son also had to purchase his own filament so when he prints things, he does so with a mentality that he doesn’t want to waste filament on silly prints. So he’s particular with what to print and in what color filament. He even weighs his print to see how much filament it cost him.

His best friend got a 3D printer that cost more than double my son’s printer.

He did not have to pay for it out of his own pocket or receive it for a birthday, or even Easter. It was just a Tuesday. His best friend also got lots of rolls of filament for free, meaning his parents simply purchased it for him. His best friend prints a lot of things and doesn’t get upset if a print messes up because he simply tries again.

His mentality is that he has access to unlimited filament because his parents keep ordering more filament at his whim. Mom and dad order filament with next-day shipping because he doesn’t want to wait! He even got more filament for an Easter gift.

My son exclaimed, “Who gets Easter gifts?! That’s crazy.” I never told him that his other friend got a new bike last Easter.

I couldn’t believe my peers are giving gifts to their children for every single holiday on the calendar. Last month, a friend was saying how his wife was shopping for their boys’ Easter gifts and that he didn’t know what she was planning because last year they got them bikes for Easter.

When did this ridiculous parenting trend start?

Is that why there is this notion that raising kids is ridiculously expensive? Because all those gifts in addition to $150+ yard greetings do add up. My son is due for a new bike. He has outgrown his and he’s had it for over four years. But I, along with him, am waiting for Christmas to even consider it.

The high school class of 2012 to whom McCullough spoke are in the workforce now. They are the beginning of Gen Z. Let’s hope they remember his words:“The fulfilling life, the distinctive life, the relevant life is an achievement. Not something that will fall into your lap because you're a nice person, or because mommy ordered it.”