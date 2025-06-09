The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

LB
14h

True story: I happen to run to the library when story time let out. And in the parking lot, there was a minivan with the windows all marked up with "VPK graduate" on it. I don't know what's worse - this or when people put their cashapp handle on their car windows hoping for donations.

JMF
11h

Thank you for writing this story. This topic deserves more national attention and dialogue.

I have a simple solution for people who run youth sports leagues who feel it’s necessary to give a trophy to EVERY PLAYER ON EVERY TEAM - even the last place team! - ICE CREAM!!!!!

The recreation league I was working with this year wanted to give trophies to both teams (only had enough girls for two teams) for just playing the games. There was no playoffs, just games. With two teams the standings meant nothing. Yet the league proposed giving participation trophies to all 20 girls (this is when I screamed to my wife!). I proposed ice cream - an answer to many of society’s problems. Let’s take both teams together to the local ice cream place for ice cream! The girls had a blast!!!!! Here is a list of why we need to get back to ice cream to solve participation trophy/award problems:

1. The girls will remember the fun they had for two hours, eating ice cream, making a mess and laughing hard WAAAAAY MORE than a worthless participation trophy (NOTE championship/1st place trophies are awesome and should also include an ice cream party!)

2. The environmental waste of trophies is sad. I don’t know any parents who don’t trash those trophies eventually (many of the kids I know don’t want them for participation)

3. Friendships were formed. Many of the girls on opposing teams knew each other already but others didn’t and there was some good social interaction. It’s a great ice breaker (pun unintended!) to ask another girl how they like their strawberry ice cream!

4. These two hours were spent doing all of the aforementioned activities and NOT spent on their iPhones. That’s a win-win

5. The coaches had tons of fun watching the girls, bonding more and had time to talk about next season!! (This saved having a separate meeting!!). Oh, we had ice cream too.

I’m sure after I submit this comment I will think of many other benefits.

